LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that Sarah Boyce, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Levin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Mike MacLean, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference 2020 on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at 12:45 pm PDT. In addition, Dr. Levin will participate in a featured panel entitled "Small RNA Therapies: Upcoming Advancements in Delivery and Stabilization Chemistries" on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 12:00 pm PDT. The conference is being held in a virtual format.
A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at www.aviditybiosciences.com in the Investor Resources section. A replay of the fireside chat will be archived on the site for 90 days.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called AOCs designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity utilizes its proprietary AOC platform to design, engineer and develop therapeutics that combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies in order to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its four other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune and other cell types.
Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.
