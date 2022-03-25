Avondale Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today a product development partnership with Cambrex, a leading global contract development, and manufacturing organization providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avondale Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today a product development partnership with Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. Mark Pugh, Executive Chairman of Avondale Pharmaceuticals said "Avondale is extremely pleased to partner with Cambrex on the development of this important product for patients suffering from acute and chronic disease. This partnership will enable Avondale to continue to bring unique and high-quality drug products to market for patients across the U.S."
About Cambrex Corporation
Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. Enjoy working with our experts to accelerate your therapeutics into the market.
About Avondale Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Avondale is an innovative U.S. distributor of specialty branded pharmaceutical products across several therapeutic categories. Avondale specializes in identifying and bringing to market quality, affordable products to customers and patients.
For additional information please contact Avondale at 800-528-3058 or visit http://www.avondalepharm.com.
