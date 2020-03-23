ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Awaken Athena, a proven, elite women's personal coaching organization, is choosing to make its premium online group coaching and transformational tools entirely free for at least 30 days, or through the duration of this COVID-19 crisis.
There is a different breed of woman who has prepared for tough times like this, and Awaken Athena specializes in training and investing in these women with a focus on faith, family, fun, fitness, and finance so that they can not only withstand these times, but conquer them and prosper.
Founded by Whitney Voisin, Awaken Athena is offering immediate unlimited access to all tools, programs, and live video-based group coaching. There is no fee or upsell for these tools and personal coaching, but rather just an authentic desire to help countless women who are facing the profound and unprecedented circumstances that the Coronavirus crisis has introduced, leaving them feeling overwhelmed, scared or alone.
One of the founding coaches at Warrior Women, Coach Whitney Voisin grew up down the bayou in South Louisiana and got all of the resilience, power, and spice that comes with surviving - and thriving - through a lifetime of hurricanes. She spent 18 years as a Speech and Language Pathologist in a public school system where she put her empathy and listening to great use. On the fitness side, she's got certifications from CrossFit, EPIC Interval Training, and more.
"I've lead hundreds of women and I know it's not enough to just survive. Awaken Athena leads women from drowning in the victimhood of their own lives to embracing the strength and power that has always been inside of them." said Voisin.
Awaken Athena is a personal and professional development company founded in 2018. The founders represent women from every walk of life and have come from some of the most successful business, fitness, and military units in the United States. Awaken Athena is dedicated to waking women up to their full potential and power through embracing the light, dark, and every other aspect of themselves. These are POWERFULLY IMPERFECT WOMEN holding up a mirror and inspiring through a unique mix of virtual training and elite real-world experiences. Awakening Athena inside of Fitness, Faith, Family, Finances, and Fun while raising victors from victims. Every aspect of this anti-fragile movement embodies the mantra of, "I Made This Mountain - I Can Move This Mountain."
