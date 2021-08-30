NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning filmmaker, writer and actress, Angela Shelton, has relocated her base of operations to Nashville, Tennessee, and expanded her focus on filmmaking and web series production to include making music videos and sound recordings. Shelton is now partnered in a multimedia entertainment company operating as Round Room Productions.
Shelton has launched the 2nd season of her cheeky and sometimes controversial comedy cooking web series, "Stirring Up Trouble" from Nashville.
A survivor of child abuse, Angela's primary passion, at the core of nearly everything she does, is a focus on ending abuse, and on promoting kindness … she's a survivor and a tireless creator. The US Dept. of Justice presented Angela with a certificate of appreciation for her hard work on behalf of crime victims, and the mayor of Asheville, NC (Angela's hometown) made April 29th Angela Shelton Day in honor of all abuse survivors. She is the creator of http://www.survivormanual.com an informative site for victims in healing. She is the author of the Be Your Own Hero series of books and workbooks for healing. As a public speaker, Angela shares her own journey of healing.
"No matter how many balls I'm keeping in the air at any time, I will always have a heart for healing and kindness," Shelton says. "We are here to be of service, and whether I'm writing or directing or even behaving badly with my barroom sense of humor, I am committed to a core message of mental health and healing."
An ambassador for healing, Angela is on the board of directors of Theresa's Fund and DomesticShelters.org
Angela's first screenwriting and producing credit, Tumbleweeds (1999), was awarded the Sundance Film Festival (2000) Filmmaker's Trophy and earned the lead actress Janet McTeer an Academy Award® nomination and a Golden Globe® win.
Angela followed Tumbleweeds with her highly acclaimed adaptation of Kaye Gibbons' novel Charms For The Easy Life (2002) starring Mimi Rogers and Gena Rowlands.
In 2001 Angela made her directorial debut with the documentary Searching For Angela Shelton, aimed at surveying women across the U.S. who were also named Angela Shelton. However, she soon discovered that 70% of the women she interviewed with the same name had, like herself, been a victim of rape, childhood sexual abuse and/or domestic violence. The film received many accolades and went on to begin a grassroots movement of survivors and humanitarian organizations around the world dedicated to exposing the epidemic of abuse.
Her memoir, Finding Angela Shelton was published in 2006 and described how her journey across America, while making the documentary, changed the course of her life.
Following the documentary's release Angela traveled for over a decade as a public speaker on the subject of trauma, recovery and surviving abuse. After over a decade on the road she created an online healing course in order to stay home with her daughter. She shares ways that she discovered to heal from her own traumas of childhood sexual abuse and domestic violence.
Angela won an Emmy as an actress for her role as Safe Side Superchick in the video series The Safe Side created by Baby Einstein's Julie Clark. The videos Stranger Safety (2004) and Internet Safety (2006) are shown in schools across the country.
On film Angela has starred in 9 Line (2014) and Comfortably Numb (1995) and her television roles include Pacific Blue, Chicago Hope and Becker and a comedy role in Eagle and the Albatross.
In 2016 Angela wrote and directed her first feature film entitled Heart, Baby, which was renamed The Hammer for distribution. The film tells the remarkable true story of a male survivor of child abuse in Tennessee who ended up in prison, but was offered freedom in exchange for winning gold for the USA in the 1984 Olympics. Remarkably, he refused and the film reveals the compelling reason for that decision.
Angela followed her award-winning first feature up with a heartwarming comedy Eagle and the Albatross starring KPOP singer Amber Liu and Dan Lauria from The Wonder Years.
"I'm thrilled to be part of the always-thriving and innovating community of Nashville," Shelton says. "It's a comfortable home for my own creative projects, and to collaborate with others who have a dream, whether it's film, television, web-based projects, books or music. This is a vibrant entertainment market. Round Room Productions is here to serve."
ADDITIONAL HONORS/AWARDS
Searching for Angela Shelton won 12 awards, including audience awards for best documentary at the 2004 Asheville and Austin Film Festivals.
The mayor of Asheville proclaimed April 29th Angela Shelton Day in 2005.
- Newport Beach Festival - Best Independent Documentary
- Durango Film Festival - Audience Award
- Asheville Film Festival - Best Documentary
- Sonoma Valley Film Festival - Audience Award
- Zoie Fest - Best Documentary
- Memphis International Film Festival - Best Documentary
- Austin Film Festival - Best Documentary
- Voice of Courage award from Darkness to Light.
- Humanitarian Award from the Cultural Enrichment Committee at Umpqua Community College in Oregon.
