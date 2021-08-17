POMONA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Healthcare Cure," a Nicholas Webb and Dr. Ray Power film produced and directed by Chad Murdock, premiered to a sold-out crowd and received an Audience Choice Award for "Most Impactful Film" at the Sedona International Film Festival.

Now, the filmmakers are inviting a worldwide audience to view the film and engage in an important dialogue about shaping the future of health care. The film is available free to anyone who wishes to view it at http://www.thehealthcarecure.com.

"Our goal is to have a positive impact in supporting the doctor-patient relationship, health care equity and prevention over intervention," Webb said.

The film brings together patients and doctors from both the U.S. and Ireland to discuss the incredible importance of shifting from a "treatment centric" model to one of prevention and wellness. Nicholas Webb serves as Western University of Health Sciences' Chief Innovation Officer, and the film also features interviews with WesternU Senior Vice President and Provost David Baron, DO, MSEd, WesternU Center for Innovation Executive Director Miary Andriamiarisoa, EdD, and WesternU College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Associate Professor David Redding, DO '93.

Media Contact

Rodney Tanaka, Western University of Health Sciences, 909-469-5402, rtanaka@westernu.edu

 

 

SOURCE Western University of Health Sciences

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.