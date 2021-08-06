HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CORE Chiropractic has been winning awards for its excellent patient care and customer service since 2008. In 2008, Drs. Natalie and Philip Cordova were recognized as "Top Chiropractors" by H Magazine. They were recognized again in 2009. Also in 2009, Dr. Philip Cordova was voted "Best Chiropractor" by the Houston Press.
Over the past decade, CORE Chiropractic has earned awards ranging from "Three Best Rated" Chiropractors to service awards from Angie's List and "People Love Us On Yelp" awards. "To be voted to another award is not something we take lightly. We work hard to deliver great patient care, and we work hard to have a great team around us to make sure that happens," said Dr. Natalie Cordova, owner and CEO.
"We believe there are a lot of great chiropractors in Houston, but we want to make sure that every patient we see gets great results and has a positive experience," said Dr. Philip Cordova. "We've created the type of office that we would want our family and friends to visit."
CORE Chiropractic provides personalized chiropractic care that is based on the patient's x-rays. While some chiropractors use x-rays solely to look for pathology, the doctors at CORE take measurements and direct their chiropractic adjustments based on this information. Additionally, CORE provides complementary services of spinal decompression therapy and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy.
"Nearly all of our patients work at computers all day, so our office is set up to take care of the needs of those patients," stated Dr. Natalie Cordova. "We deal with the effects of bad posture with chiropractic care and spinal decompression therapy along with home care exercises for their specific problem. PEMF works great to help with healing and chronic pain. Our patients really love that therapy."
All of the awards received by CORE Chiropractic are listed on their website here: https://www.corechiropractic.net/awards/
Media Contact
Dr. Philip Cordova, CORE Chiropractic, +1 7136223300, drcordova@corechiropractic.net
SOURCE CORE Chiropractic