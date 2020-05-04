SAO PAULO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has expanded its global efforts to help in the fight against coronavirus with new donations of 2,000 kilograms (kg) of hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment (PPE) in Brazil.
"We are proud to offer hand sanitizer and PPE as part of our commitment to local communities in Brazil and to Honda in support of the well-being of employees, citizens, medical professionals, and local businesses during this crisis," said Mateus Aquino, Axalta Brazil President. "It's been terrific to see the Axalta team working together globally to do our part to shift manufacturing to produce products the world needs right now, leverage our global supply chains to deliver PPE where we can, and offer the coatings our customers need to fill new demands that are arising as a result of this crisis."
Axalta has dedicated lines at its Sao Paulo manufacturing plant to produce hand sanitizer that meets the World Health Organization's (WHO) standards. The hand sanitizer was donated to Guarulhos' city hall and will be distributed to essential care centers and businesses in the local area.
The Company has also donated Tyvek coveralls to Honda for its employees who are working on repairing ventilators, a fundamental device for the treatment and recovery of patients with coronavirus. Honda is collecting, sanitizing, calibrating, and repairing the ventilators to get them back into use at hospitals in Brazil.
These efforts complement Axalta's global support of coronavirus relief efforts, which include:
- Production of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer globally: In the United States, Latin America and Europe, Axalta's plants have shifted their manufacturing to produce hand sanitizer that meets the high standards of the WHO. This vital product has been donated to local hospitals, first responders, essential businesses, as well as used at Axalta plants to ensure the safety of employees and their families.
- Sending much-needed PPE to hospitals globally: In the United States, France, Belgium, and Germany, Axalta has donated PPE such as facemasks (including its N95 inventory), coveralls, closed hoods, and protective sleeves to hospitals throughout the world. Medical professionals can use the PPE normally worn in Axalta's manufacturing facilities and by our customers to reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting coronavirus.
- Providing seat covers to medical professionals: Axalta has donated more than 5,000 seat covers, typically used in body shops, to local hospitals that are low on protective supplies. Medical professionals use the seat covers in their own cars to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus when they are visiting those affected by COVID-19.
