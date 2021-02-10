FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digitally Transforming Manufacturing to Build Trust Across the Value Network
A Free Axendia Webinar, Presented by Körber Pharma
Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4716104059463/WN_RnB0vlRBSv2BvPBAbKHCyg
Supply chain disruptions are making drug manufacturers reevaluate their outsourcing programs.
A digital transformation could be key to revolutionizing manufacturing operations. When drug manufacturers reevaluate their outsourcing program, they should consider smartsourcing strategies, focusing on quality, resilience and value rather than cost.
This free webinar explains how to do just that.
Innovative brand owners and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) like Ori Biotech and SteriPack are modernizing and digitally transforming their manufacturing operations to support quality metrics, review by exception and smartsourcing.
David Smith, Vice President, Technical Operations at Ori Biotech North America, Inc.; Gary Leonard, Group Operations Director at SteriPack; and Daniel Matlis, President, Axendia will share how to:
- Implement manufacturing technologies that support intelligent insights
- Select a smartsourcing partner to drive value and trust
- Implement review by exception and build quality in (rather than test it out)
- Share quality metrics to improve outcomes, reduce cycle time and manage cost
- Support regulatory compliance through digital transformation
Disruptions have eroded trust across the life science supply chain. This free webinar shows drug manufacturers the path forward.
About Axendia:
Axendia is the leading analyst and strategic advisory firm enabling Positive Disruption across the Life-Sciences Value Network. Since 2005, Industry Executive, Technology Innovators and regulators have trusted Axendia to provide analysis, advice and insights at the intersection of Business, Regulatory and Technology domains based on trusted sources.
About Körber Pharma:
With over 125 years of in-depth pharma technology expertise, Körber Pharma understands the process and regulation challenges drug manufacturers face day to day, from the beginning, to the end of production. Körber Pharma offers a portfolio of integrated solutions, spanning consulting, inspection, handling, packaging machines and materials, track & trace and software, giving drug manufacturers everything they need to unlock the potential of their productivity and business.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
