SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiaMed, an industry-leading healthcare payments technology company, today announced the availability of Text&Pay, a faster, easier way for healthcare providers to collect patient payments using scheduled text reminders. Each reminder contains a secure link for making payments. The web-based solution can be configured to automatically notify patients via text and email when their bills are ready; a provider dashboard displays patient balances, collects payments, and updates the billing system.
"Today's patients expect modern billing and payment solutions," said Randal Clark, founder and CEO of AxiaMed. "They don't want to have to call their doctor's office or log into a web portal to pay their bill. With Text&Pay, patients have the ease and convenience of paying their outstanding balances via text or email, and healthcare providers benefit from increased, 24/7 patient payments with significantly less work for administrators and faster, more efficient collections."
Text&Pay is HIPAA- and TCPA-compliant, offering a reliable, patient-centered platform with the highest security standards. Providers have the option to auto draft patient payments by setting up payment plans tied to patients' HSA and other accounts to cover their balances consistently and easily. There is also a "Card on File" option, which provides the convenience and ease-of-use of auto-filled forms, which can result in an average of four times more patient payments. Text&Pay can also be automatically deployed to collect small balances, which can result in decreased write-offs and bad debt. Comprehensive reports include detailed balance, collection, and reconciliation reports.
With contactless digital payments quickly becoming the recommended norm due to the COVID-19 crisis, Text&Pay is one of a variety of safe, secure solutions from AxiaMed for handling patient payments with minimal or no physical contact required. For healthcare facilities that remain open or plan to reopen to the public, AxiaMed's payment devices can help mitigate the current risks associated with physical contact between patients and staff. By accepting NFC-enabled forms of payment such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more, AxiaMed's PAX Android and Ingenico devices help eliminate the need for staff to handle cards or touch keypads and screens.
To learn more about Text&Pay, visit www.axiamed.com/textandpay
About AxiaMed
AxiaMed is a healthcare financial technology company that specializes in payment security. Payment Fusion, our SaaS-based healthcare payments platform, ensures the highest standard of data security and reduces PCI compliance requirements. Payment Fusion's unique architecture and single API simplifies integration with leading healthcare applications and supports multiple payment networks, accelerating time-to-market and end-user adoption. Together, AxiaMed and our ISV partners deliver integrated solutions that improve the financial performance of healthcare providers by increasing the patient's payment options.
AxiaMed is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA with executive offices in Nashville, TN.
For more information, visit www.axiamed.com, www.linkedin.com/company/axiamed