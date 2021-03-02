ATLANTA, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azalea Health, a leading provider of cloud-based patient management and health IT solutions, today announced a partnership with Axiom Healthcare Services, a senior healthcare services organization, to implement a customized EHR for Axiom's two behavioral health hospitals. With implementation underway remotely due to the pandemic, Axiom aims to have the system fully operational in Q1 2021.
Although EHRs can unlock efficiency and enable better care coordination, EHR adoption has lagged behind for behavioral health providers — just as behavioral health problems are spiking nationwide as a result of the pandemic. Lack of funding is one barrier to adoption, but ease of use is another. Clinicians often cite poor user interfaces as impediments to their work and a cause for burnout. These same usability issues have prevented behavioral health providers from adopting and realizing the benefits of EHR systems.
"We've been looking for an EHR partner for our behavioral health service line for a long time, but other vendors failed to live up to their promises," said Kathi Bragg, Axiom's Chairman of the Governing Boards. "We chose Azalea because they were willing to innovate and collaborate with our psychiatric team to tailor the EHR design to our workflows, saving our staff time in learning to navigate the system. We take operational excellence very seriously at Axiom, and we're thrilled to have a partner that will help us take that excellence to the next level."
The new EHR, fully cloud-based and integrated with RCM and telehealth capabilities, will initially be adopted for inpatient care, but Axiom will later expand its use to ambulatory settings and practice management. In anticipation of continued growth, the new EHR platform has been built to service future hospitals in the Axiom portfolio as well.
Axiom has been using telehealth since the first Covid-19 restrictions were put in place early last year. "We've had a lot of success with telehealth, and we won't be going back to how we did things before," said Bragg. "Having an EHR system fully integrated with telehealth will enable us to seamlessly transition patient care from the inpatient setting to the outpatient setting with one patient, one record." Azalea announced early in the pandemic that they would provide customers with free telehealth for one year to maintain continuity of care and mitigate revenue risks.
"At Azalea, we pride ourselves on putting the provider first so they can deliver better care for their patients," said Baha Zeidan, CEO of Azalea Health. "The truth is there's no one-size-fits-all approach to EHR, which is why we work closely with our customers to make our EHR easy to use and flexible enough to meet their needs. We're looking forward to continuing our journey with Axiom to deliver better behavioral health for their patient community."
About Axiom Healthcare Services
Axiom Healthcare Services is a senior healthcare services organization that was founded in 2008 and currently operates 14 facilities for seniors in Kansas and Colorado, including two behavioral health hospitals. All facilities have a 4 or 5-star quality rating from the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services. Axiom provides operational support in multiple areas, including: culture, clinical services, human resources, financial management, communications, marketing, information technology, leadership, growth and more. Axiom's mission is "Improving Lives. Exceeding Expectations."
About Azalea Health
Azalea Health (Azalea) is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the care continuum. Offering a 100% cloud-based, interoperable solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and a fully integrated telehealth solution designed for rural, community and urban practices and hospitals, especially those focused on underserved populations. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication, and the "one patient, one record" approach provides care teams the agility to achieve better outcomes. The Azalea platform also delivers tools and resources to help providers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, and informs their strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models.
