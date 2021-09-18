MALDEN, Mass., Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AxioMed continues to press its advantages in the artificial total disc replacement market with its investment in lateral lumbar viscoelastic disc technology. At a time when revenues and margins are driving the spine industry, AxioMed chose to venture alone into developing a lateral lumbar viscoelastic disc replacement.
We thank the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for recognizing this unique, differentiated viscoelastic disc replacement technology and giving us their approval for this patent.
KICVentures Group CEO and Board-Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon and Professor Dr. Kingsley R. Chin says "there is a sense of urgency in commercializing the AxioMed cervical, lumbar and lateral lumbar viscoelastic disc replacements internationally".
About AxioMed
AxioMed was founded in 2001 by surgeons at Cleveland Clinic and engineers who previously worked with Dr. Art Steffee and Acroflex viscoelastic disc replacement. The current AxioMed disc comprises of a proprietary silica-based viscoelastic material proven in extensive biomedical/biocompatible testing to mimic the human disc in all planes and 50+ years of longevity testing. The viscoelastic material is radiolucent and thus X-ray and MRI compatible. Over 800 discs have been implanted worldwide with zero failures or revisions. It is the only viscoelastic lumbar disc to complete a USA IDE clinical study with 10+ years of follow-up.
About KICVentures Group
Founded in 2000 makes us the most experienced healthcare investment holding company with the largest portfolio of medical device technologies focused on solutions for less invasive outpatient spine surgery. Our investment strategy is to acquire or invent disruptive technologies using our own capital or partner with private individual investors. This allows us the freedom to make quick and nimble decisions such as when we acquired AxioMed Viscoelastic Disc Technologies while other firms invested in ball-and-socket articulating spacers.
