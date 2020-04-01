DALLAS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The powerful scheduling and staffing solution Axxess CARE is now available for home health providers in nine new states to help address staffing shortages during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Created by Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, Axxess CARE has already helped hundreds of organizations complete more than 16,000 patient visits in seven states during its initial pilot stage by connecting providers with nurses and physical therapists to provide timely care.
Axxess CARE is now available to Axxess clients in California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Nevada.
"During our current crisis home health organizations need innovative solutions to effectively provide care to those most vulnerable," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "Through Axxess CARE, organizations can schedule their own staff, and when needed, extend their staffing capacity to reach qualified clinicians to meet patient needs. As CMS grants waivers to allow licensed professionals to work in additional states, Axxess CARE can help home health organizations reach even more clinicians to serve patients who need timely care."
Axxess CARE is seamlessly integrated with Axxess Home Health, a secure, HIPAA-compliant software platform, allowing organizations to conveniently post visits for qualified professionals. After downloading the Axxess CARE mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play, clinicians can apply for visits after background checks and license verifications have been completed. Organizations have the flexibility to review and select the most appropriate clinician for each posted visit.
An innovation leader in healthcare at home software and solutions, Axxess is the first and only software provider to create native mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices and has integrated OASIS patient assessment and documentation into the app, enabling clinicians to productively work anywhere and at any time.
Through the sophisticated Axxess CARE platform, clinician profiles, competencies, expertise, availability and ratings can be viewed by organizations at any time, and organizations are able to communicate with interested clinicians, post visits and coordinate care in real time. Axxess CARE's advanced electronic visit verification feature helps organizations know when visits are complete so they can review documentation, easily process payments and rate performance.
The Axxess CARE app enables clinicians to complete all visit documentation at the point of care – right in the patient's home – allowing them to complete work faster. They can also easily track past, current and projected earnings.
Axxess is methodically introducing Axxess CARE to fine-tune the platform and processes before introducing it to the entire industry. Axxess CARE is available to Axxess clients who use Axxess Home Health software.
Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."
