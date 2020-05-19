SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions across the United States, was named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2020 for the second year in a row. Aya's incredible corporate culture, stellar benefits and employee engagement were recognized by both. Fortune's list was based on a survey of nearly 800,000 employees, while Aya was one of 389 finalists out of 3,000 for Inc.
The COVID-19 crisis introduced dynamic changes for healthcare and reshaped Aya's business to meet the needs of this unprecedented challenge. Aya became a 24/7 organization, rapidly sourcing and adding temporary employees to its core workforce to meet the rising workload during this crisis.
"We are incredibly humbled by our dedicated employees who worked tirelessly to ensure our clients were fully staffed and our clinicians were safe during this global pandemic," said Amber Zeeb, VP, Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "This year further reinforced our purpose in the healthcare system, and we are honored to be included in Fortune and Inc's 2020 list of best workplaces."
Most of Aya's corporate employees transitioned to full-time remote work in early March and will continue to do so until it is deemed safe. Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., Marshall, Mich., and Virginia Beach, Va. If you'd like to start your career with Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers.
About Aya Healthcare
Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.
