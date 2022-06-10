Dr. Dan Indech, DDS of Desert Ridge Periodontics and Implant Dentistry is the only periodontist in Arizona who has achieved both clinical mastery and certified instructor status to teach the LANAP® and LAPIP® laser gum surgery protocols to other periodontists and dentists.
PHOENIX, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dan Indech, DDS has become the only dentist in Arizona to achieve mastery of the LANAP protocol and become a certified instructor for the Institute of Advanced Laser Dentistry. Dr. Indech is one of only 50 dentists worldwide to complete IALD instructor training. He is the only active instructor in the southwest states outside of California. To become a Certified Instructor, candidates must undergo a rigorous certification process that includes presentation skills training, clinical skills calibration, and seamless presentation of the core lectures used by the IALD in their training programs.
"From my first interaction with an IALD instructor at a dinner presentation in 2018 to interactions with multiple instructors during my training on the LANAP® protocol, I was impressed with their depth of knowledge and supportive attitude," remarks Dr. Indech. "The Institute's motto is "Semper Studiosum". This Latin expression means "Always Learning". As an instructor, I'm constantly challenged to be at the top of my craft so I can guide others to enhance their knowledge and skills."
"Our goal at Desert Ridge Periodontics and Implant Dentistry is to help our patients achieve an optimal state of oral health and then maintain this healthy state. I wanted to become an expert in laser gum surgery and the LANAP®protocol by solidifying my knowledge to the highest level possible in order to optimize the healing potential for my patients with periodontal disease (gum disease)" adds Dr. Indech. "And I've had my dental hygienists formally trained as well so they can perform LPD – laser pocket disinfection with their high-level cleanings.
LANAP® Certified Instructor is the highest level of training a periodontist or dentist can complete for the LANAP® and LAPIP® protocols. LANAP® treatment for periodontal disease is FDA-cleared to regenerate the bone and supporting tissue attachment around the teeth destroyed by periodontal disease using a specific dental laser, the PerioLase® MVP-7. This treatment is patient-friendly, causes very little discomfort, and has a short recovery time. Minimal gum recession and minimal cold/hot sensitivity are the hallmarks of this treatment. Best of all, the laser energy targets and wipes out the bad bacteria that trigger the inflammatory response in periodontal disease without harming healthy tissue. Simply put – it's faster, more comfortable, and extremely effective in treating gum disease and then maintaining gum health.
Gum disease is one of the most common diseases in the United States, affecting over 80% of adults, and is linked to many other serious diseases. Studies have shown links between gum disease and heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, dementia, Alzheimer's, pregnancy complications, and more. Recent research also links gum disease to increased COVID-19 severity.
In addition to training and mentoring LANAP clinicians, Dr. Indech lectures nationally to periodontists, dentists, and other dental specialists on laser dentistry.
About Dan Indech, DDS:
Dr. Dan Indech graduated from dental school at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, and then completed a one–year hospital-based general practice residency. He obtained a Certificate in Periodontics from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. His interest in the field of Dental Implantology led him to pursue additional training at the University of Toronto, Northwestern University in Chicago, and at the birthplace of dental implants at the University of Goteborg, Sweden. He has been involved with Dental Implantology since the early days of development in North America. He achieved Fellowship to the Royal College of Dentists of Canada. He relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1998 and has been in private practice in Phoenix with an emphasis on periodontal care and dental implant rehabilitation.
From 1991 to 1998, he was on faculty at the University of Western Ontario Dental School in the Division of Periodontics as a Clinical Instructor. He has presented many seminars over the years to the profession on topics in Periodontics and Dental Implantology. On the heels of the FDA approval in 2016 and the AAP's diminishing skepticism of the LANAP® protocol to treat periodontitis, he finally purchased the PerioLase MVP – 7, went through the Evolutions, and changed his approach to treating periodontitis and peri-implant disease. In March 2021, he completed his Instructor Certification for the Institute of Advanced Laser Dentistry.
