ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azalea Health Innovations, a leading provider of cloud-based patient management and health IT solutions, today announced a partnership with PatientPing, the nation's leading care coordination data and software solution, to connect PatientPing's national network of healthcare providers with Azalea Health's Electronic Health Records (EHR) platform, AzaleaONE™. The integration will be included in an automatic update to AzaleaONE, improving care coordination efforts and supporting hospitals in meeting compliance with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)'s electronic event notification (e-notification) Condition of Participation (CoP).
In May 2020, CMS published the Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, which added a new CoP that requires hospitals to alert primary care providers (PCPs) and post-acute care providers (PACs) when patients are admitted, discharged, or transferred from the emergency department (ED) or inpatient services. The deadline for hospitals to comply with the new CoP is May 1st, 2021.
Through the partnership, Azalea customers will automatically gain access to Link, PatientPing's solution to mitigate the risk of non-compliance with the e-notifications CoP. With Link, hospitals will automatically share real-time, ADT e-notifications with the nation's largest, most robust network of post-acutes and primary care entities. The integration will also allow Azalea hospitals to upgrade to PatientPing's Route solution, which guarantees full e-notifications CoP compliance. In addition to the real-time ADT event notifications delivered from Link, Route provides hospitals with direct messaging capabilities to patient-identified providers, as well as a full-service requester landing page to automate notification requests from post-acutes and community providers.
"Care coordination is the key to improving health outcomes, particularly for many of the rural or otherwise vulnerable communities that we serve," said Baha Zeidan, CEO and co-founder of Azalea Health. "This new partnership with PatientPing will not only provide hospitals with access to a frictionless compliance solution for the Condition of Participation, but it will also enable our customers to coordinate care with other providers and ensure timely follow-ups during care transitions."
"The CMS e-notifications CoP emphasizes the importance of interoperability and collaboration among providers. Patients are especially vulnerable during transitions of care, and without insights into these care transitions, providers face barriers in successfully delivering and coordinating their care," said PatientPing Head of Partnerships, Jitin Asnaani. "Azalea Health shares our mission of improving patient care, especially for underserved populations, with modern, easy-to-use digital health solutions, and we're proud to partner with them to bring our event notification service to their network of hospital customers nationwide."
The partnership with PatientPing is the latest effort made by Azalea Health to modernize the way community health providers in underserved populations deliver care. Azalea's cloud-based EHR platform is interoperable, intuitive to use and can easily be customized to fit providers' unique workflows. It also comes integrated with telehealth and revenue cycle management, consolidated into one patient, one record for both hospitals and ambulatory practices.
About Azalea Health:
Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea) is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the care continuum. Offering a 100% cloud-based, interoperable solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and a fully integrated telehealth solution designed for rural, community and urban practices and hospitals, especially those focused on underserved populations. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication, and the "one patient, one record" approach provides care teams the agility to achieve better outcomes. The Azalea platform also delivers tools and resources to help providers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, and informs their strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models.
About PatientPing:
PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network connects over 1,250 hospitals, 7,000 post-acute care facilities, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), social and human service agencies, urgent cares, and behavioral health organizations among others. Visit http://www.patientping.com to learn more.
