ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azalea Health Innovations, a leading provider of cloud-based patient management and health IT solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Electronic Health Record Solution" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.
Azalea Health's cloud-based, interoperable electronic health record (EHR) platform is easy to use, efficient, and manageable, revolutionizing the EHR to fill in the gaps that legacy solutions leave behind and facilitate better patient outcomes.
Azalea's EHR enables easy customization of templates to better support patient workflows, reducing the care team's time spent in medical records in favor of maximizing time spent with patients. The platform allows patients to easily interact with providers via the myHealthSpot mobile app or the patient portal. Patients can make requests, send secure messages, pay bills, access their records, view and schedule appointments, and access useful information, all in one portal.
"EHRs have historically been associated with physician burnout, but they don't have to be," said Baha Zeidan, CEO at Azalea. "Our platform was designed to help physicians and patients alike, with unparalleled customer service so that Azalea becomes an extension of the team — helping facilities grow and move forward into the future. We are thrilled to accept this 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award win."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"Azalea Health offers 100% cloud-based hospital EHR and ambulatory EHR platforms that break through the medical technology market by solving problems that legacy EHR solutions create," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Physicians need a flexible solution that enables them to do more in a highly customizable format that doesn't contribute to clinician burnout or hinder care delivery. Azalea delivers on this need and we extend our sincere congratulations to Azalea Health on winning our 'Best Electronic Health Record Solution' award."
Azalea's EHR also makes administrative tasks easier for physicians by providing a complete view of patients and their records. Additionally, the platform is built on the concept of interoperability via open APIs. The platform encourages a free flow of patient data to and from any other provider's solutions that also foster Health Information Exchange through open APIs, all while preserving security and compliance.
About Azalea Health
Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea) is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and telehealth services designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. The Azalea platform also provides tools and resources to help customers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, as well as strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models. For more information, visit http://www.azaleahealth.com.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
