ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea), a leading provider of cloud-based patient management and health IT solutions, announced today that it has been named the Gold winner for the "Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19" category in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards® by The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.
Azalea's cloud-based and interoperable EHR technology is revolutionizing health IT, particularly for community hospitals and clinics in underserved rural and urban communities. It comes integrated with telehealth, can be installed and up-and-running remotely, and is easy to use, efficient and customizable to meet any providers' workflows. As COVID-19 exposed the digital divide in healthcare, Azalea's innovative tools and dedicated support team worked hard to close that gap.
Within hours of the National Emergency Declaration, Azalea offered customers a year of free telehealth services to ensure continuity of care and revenue stability as elective procedures were suspended. With close customer support, providers quickly stood-up the cloud-based application to see patients without exposing them to infection. Support teams also helped providers navigate the new regulations for telehealth billing and reimbursement, sharing best practices for revenue recovery. Azalea's FHIR interoperable solution also made it easy for providers to share critical data on COVID-19 tests and vaccinations with state health information exchanges (HIEs).
"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose health IT solutions have been named winner by the Globee Awards," says Baha Zeidan, CEO and co-founder of Azalea. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer-focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their unique needs, especially during the pandemic."
Azalea's dedication to its customers' success paid off with new customer relationships in 2020. According to a recent KLAS Research report, Azalea Health was the only EHR technology vendor other than Epic to grow its share of the market in 2020, gaining a net of four new acute hospitals.
More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
"The information technology industry continues to show its resilience," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."
