ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AZZLY, Inc., a leading mental health and addiction treatment healthcare IT company, announced today that it has partnered with Impresiv Health, an award-winning national healthcare management consulting firm. The new partnership empowers outpatient treatment organizations to expand the services and programs that they offer within their community by taking advantage of the modern digital health AZZLY Rize platform. As value based care is becoming a cornerstone in treatment, evidence based care and individualized treatment programs and services demand a modern configurable technology system for increased patient engagement and reimbursement.
AZZLY Rize is a premier digital health solution serving the growing residential and outpatient treatment centers that offer abstinence based and medication assisted treatment services. In March 2021, Software Advice highlighted AZZLY Rize as a FrontRunner in Mental Health Software, and Capterra placed AZZLY on its Shortlist for Mental Health Software Providers.
Impresiv Health is a healthcare consulting partner that specializes in clinical, operations management, and software consulting services. Impresiv Health partners with healthcare organizations to create new innovations in their operations and deliver better health outcomes. They have reached more than 10 million lives. Inc. magazine selected Impresiv Health as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.
"There is a natural fit between our two organizations, in the way we think and the clients we serve," said Marcus Fontaine, President of Impresiv Health. "By combining our proven expertise with the leading mental health software, AZZLY Rize, our clients will receive the best of both worlds with our new partnership. Together, working as one team, we will place our clients on the best path for success while implementing a modern behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment software."
This strategic partnership between AZZLY and and Impresiv Health empowers behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment providers to streamline their clinical and business processes and efficiently treat more patients in need. Together the two companies can reach more underserved healthcare organizations and deliver first class software, service and support.
The Integrated Care Pathways™ of AZZLY Rize supports the full continuum of care in outpatient programs. Through an easy to use single-sign-on mobile interface, intake and admissions, scheduling, telehealth, patient engagement, e-prescribing & PDMP checks, labs, surveys and assessments, all the way to the auto-generation of claims are available in one system to speed reimbursement and financial reporting.
"We are excited to partner with fellow innovative entrepreneurs that are committed to making a difference in healthcare,'' commented Coletta Dorado, CEO and Founder of AZZLY, Inc. " Together we can make a positive impact working alongside treatment organizations in all levels of care, to deliver the best software solution to support the unique clinical and business needs of treatment care. There are so many individuals in need of treatment. We want to help organizations serve more in every community."
About AZZLY®
AZZLY® Inc. was founded in 2009 by Coletta Dorado. Since 2014, AZZLY has focused on providing a solution specific to addiction treatment and behavioral healthcare through AZZLY Rize™, an all-in-one electronic health record (EHR), patient management (PM) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solution. AZZLY delivers and supports a modern, user friendly, comprehensive digital health platform for mental healthcare and addiction treatment organizations to grow and serve more in need. A 2020 market study named AZZLY a key player in the Global Patient Care Management Software industry. Email hello@azzly.com or visit azzly.com for more information.
About Impresiv Health®
Marcus Fontaine brought together the Impresiv Health® team in 2015. Over five years they have strategically created a team of thought leaders, physician executives, senior clinical advisors, and industry professionals who share the common goal to disrupt the healthcare consulting industry. In 2020, Impresiv Health was ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Visit their website impresivhealth.com for more information on their company and how to contact them.
