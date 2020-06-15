RALEIGH, N.C., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Labs Raleigh, an analytical laboratory serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, announces today the appointment of Marie France Quillen as Senior Director.
Azzur Labs, headquartered in Lehigh Valley, PA, established its Raleigh operation in November 2018 to meet the growing demand for full-scale microbiology and GxP laboratory services in Research Triangle Park (RTP). In her new role, Marie France will oversee all operations for Azzur Labs Raleigh, as well as work to expand service offerings to meet unique customer needs.
Marie France brings to Azzur Labs Raleigh more than 15 years of microbiology laboratory management and business development experience with leading life science manufacturers, including Pfizer and Novo Nordisk. During this time, she specialized in assessing systems for sustainability and assuring product quality by evaluating raw materials, supplies, and finished packaged products, and ensuring compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Additionally, Marie France managed the design and layout of new and redesigned laboratories, as well as method transfer for manufactured products. She is considered a subject matter expert in QC micro/biochemistry, total organic carbon (TOC), microbial identification, equipment and processes, and endotoxin testing.
Marie France holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from the Metropolitan State University of Denver, and she is a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
"I'm excited to join the team at Azzur Labs. Customer service and quality are the foundation on which Azzur Labs is built, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue the tradition of exceptional service, while at the same time enhancing our offerings to the market," said Marie France.
With full-scale operations in Pennsylvania, Raleigh, and Boston, Azzur Labs—an Azzur Group company—provides professional analytical compliance testing and consultative services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Azzur Group first opened its doors in Raleigh in 2015 with Azzur Group Raleigh, bringing comprehensive consultative services to the region, specializing in quality, validation, and compliance. Together, Azzur Group and Azzur Labs Raleigh provide a comprehensive portfolio of GxP services to life science manufacturers.
"We are extremely pleased to have Marie France at the helm of Azzur Labs Raleigh. I have full confidence that, through her experience developing and leading QC labs for some of the world's most renowned life science manufacturers, Marie France will set the course for future growth as well as a dynamic culture," said Kym Faylor, President of Azzur Labs.
About Azzur Labs
Founded in 2012, Azzur Labs is a contract laboratory that serves the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. We believe that these industries have something amazing to offer the world; we strive to aid these companies to meet their goals by assisting with their analytical testing and ensuring regulatory compliance. Azzur Labs has been named an Inc Top 50 Workplaces for two consecutive years, as well as a four-time Best Place to Work in PA. In 2018, Azzur Labs was also named an Inc 500 Fastest Growing Company. For more information, visit Azzurlabs.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
About Azzur Group
A nationwide network of companies delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing customers with practical and proven solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. Azzur Group has more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S. As one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, Azzur Group provides customers with the project management, consulting, facility solutions, engineering, validation, IT, calibration/maintenance, learning, and laboratory services they need to remain innovative and competitive. For more information, visit Azzur.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.