PARK RIDGE, N.J., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Considering the ongoing health and safety challenges of re-opening your places of business, Decorating with Fabric is pleased to offer B-Shield, a clear vinyl protective roller screen and/or suspended fixed panels. https://www.insyncsolar.com/blog/bshield-clear-vinyl-protective-roller-screen

Businesses can now get their place up and running by providing that extra level of protection everyone needs. B-Shield can be used in many settings, such as: between two desks, over food counters, dividing up tables in a restaurant, at dentists' or doctors' waiting rooms, and treatment areas, to name a few.

B-Shield is available as a roller shade with either with manual or motorized controls which includes a convenient rechargeable battery and hand held remote. Or, if a fixed solution in required, B-Shield can be suspended off stainless-steel cables.

The crystal clear heavy-duty vinyl that is both washable and durable. B-Shield is offered in an attractive aluminum cassette that is available in white or silver finishes, or can be installed with the roller exposed.

For suspended systems, B-Shield is mounted with stainless-steel cables from the top only, or in the guided version, with cables top and bottom, for a more secure installation.

B-Shield is fabricated in the USA to your custom dimensions and can be shipped anywhere.

For more information and pricing, please contact Sam Gordon at sam@dwfcontract.com or read more at https://www.insyncsolar.com/blog/bshield-clear-vinyl-protective-roller-screen

Decorating with Fabric, Inc.
1 Broadway
Park Ridge, New Jersey 07656
https://www.insyncsolar.com/blog/bshield-clear-vinyl-protective-roller-screen

Contact: Sam Gordon
845-352-5064
240709@email4pr.com

