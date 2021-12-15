WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Health New England, a not-for-profit health plan serving members in Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut, to deliver pregnancy care solutions to all members regardless of socioeconomic status. Through Babyscripts' unique joint deployment model, Health New England's pregnant members will have access to the Babyscripts Virtual Maternity Care application. These members will get timely information about their pregnancy journey, and they will be able to connect with their providers via the Babyscripts app. Currently, several Baystate Health obstetrics providers are participating in Babyscripts and are communicating directly with their patients through the app. Health New England plans to bring additional in-network providers on board with Babyscripts in the future.
This unique partnership helps to improve the coordination of care between the health plan and doctors for the benefit of the patient. It focuses on delivering a new hybrid model of maternity care, fueled by Babyscripts, that allows all patients to receive gestational age-specific pregnancy information and virtual care through a unique collaboration between the health plan, health system, and innovator. For participating obstetricians who opt into Babyscripts, their patients can also get the benefits of remote monitoring.
In addition to strengthening the relationship between health plan and provider, Babyscripts enables health plans to identify which of their members are pregnant so they can address clinical and social risks earlier by educating pregnant members, encouraging them to attend doctor visits, and improving care coordination. Through a digital education layer, remote monitoring experiences, and population health reporting, Babyscripts has been shown to reduce health care costs through better compliance with prenatal and postpartum care and earlier identification and intervention of complications related to blood pressure, while improving outcomes for health plan members.
"Babyscripts' joint deployment model is the first to involve the health plan in a point-of-care solution, and we think it is the future path of digital health technology," said Juan Pablo Segura, President and Co-Founder of Babyscripts. "As a digital bridge between member, health plan, and provider, Babyscripts helps health plans better coordinate care, keeps members engaged through a connection to the provider, and targets health inequity by reducing the cost of the tool to health systems. The collaboration with Health New England is going to enable us to scale the successful patient impact we've already seen with our physician partners at Baystate Health."
"We are very excited to collaborate with Babyscripts," said Richard Swift, President and CEO of Health New England. "Digital tools have proven to help our members manage their health, especially for those facing social and economic barriers to care. The Babyscripts digital ecosystem will allow Health New England to further support expectant members by connecting them to the tools and resources they need to help foster healthy pregnancies and healthy babies."
Babyscripts has spent the last seven years building the market's most extensive clinically validated virtual care platform allowing OBGYNs to deliver a new model of prenatal and postpartum care. Via a mobile app and internet-connected devices for remote monitoring, Babyscripts offers digital education and risk-specific experiences to allow providers to manage up to 90% of pregnancies virtually, allowing doctors to detect risk more quickly and automate elements of care.
About Babyscripts
Babyscripts is delivering a new model for prenatal and postpartum care that is transforming the way expectant mothers use technology to work with their healthcare providers. We've spent the last seven years delivering the most-implemented mobile clinical solution for remote monitoring in pregnancy, with the mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all mothers. For more information on our virtual care solution and to request a demo, visit babyscripts.com.
About Health New England
Based in Springfield, Massachusetts, Health New England is a not-for-profit health plan serving members in Massachusetts and Connecticut. A wholly owned subsidiary of Baystate Health, Health New England offers a range of health care plans in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. For more information, visit healthnewengland.org.
