SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In November, Unitek received unanimous approval from the California Board of Registered Nursing to expand their BSN program to the Sacramento community. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) pre-licensure program will provide students with a coveted degree in the healthcare industry.
"Unitek chose Sacramento because studies have shown that this region has one of the fastest growing populations in California. While 20% of the general population is over 60 years old, at least 22% of RNs in Sacramento are above the age of 60. According to a recent report on the impact of COVID-19, these nurses will likely retire within the next five years," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek College. "In 2021 alone, there have been 22,584 RN job postings in Sacramento. Furthermore, September has seen an 88% increase in the number of RN job postings compared to January."
This program will give aspiring nurses in Sacramento the opportunity to earn their BSN degree at Unitek. Not only will they gain invaluable skills, but they'll benefit from the convenience of completing some of their required courses online. Unitek also utilizes a virtual platform with simulation training for the next generation of nurses. Active innovative in online teaching has become central to the mission of this educational institution.
Other benefits include experienced instructors, NCLEX-RN test preparation services, and employment support. The Sacramento campus has successfully prepared Vocational Nurses through their dedicated team and excellent NCLEX pass rates. The Sacramento team has also been twice recognized as a "School of Excellence" by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). With the addition of this RN program, they can better the community by preparing safe and competent RNs with BSN degrees.
"We are thrilled to take this next step toward introducing the BSN program at our Sacramento campus," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek College. "This is a big step forward for Unitek as we continue to educate the next generation of nurses. In extending our reach, we hope to better the communities around us through the advancement of education and healthcare."
Unitek College is one of California's reputable healthcare and nursing colleges. At their Sacramento campus, the BSN program is now pending approval from state and accrediting agencies. Every Unitek program teaches the clinical technique and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
Media Contact
Sue Smith, Campus Director, Unitek College, (916) 571-9078, SSmith@unitekcollege.edu
SOURCE Unitek College