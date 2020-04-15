CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Back of the Yards Algae Sciences (the "Company" or "BYAS"), a Chicago-based industrial biotechnology company focused on innovative, sustainable applications of microalgae to address the world's health and wellness needs, today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), a leading New York City-based communications firm, to support the Company's public relations and investor relations programs.
"We are pleased to partner with KCSA to help us expand our presence among investors and the media to properly articulate our vision, achievements and investment opportunity," stated Leonard Lerer, Founder and CEO of BYAS. "Back of the Yards Algae Sciences is entering an exciting stage of its evolution with a growing pipeline of products developed through cellular agriculture that could shift the paradigm in how we move innovative health and wellness products from the laboratory into our daily lives. KCSA has the experience and expertise to most effectively reach our target audiences and we are excited to partner with them as we move ahead."
KCSA will work with management to create a comprehensive, strategic communications program to lead the Company's public and investor relations programs focused on introductions to the institutional investment community and carefully planned media representation. Since KCSA's inception over 50 years ago, the firm has developed a strong reputation for its work representing companies with an expertise in several verticals including the biotech, cannabis and more recently, the entheogen space.
Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, commented, "BYAS is at the exciting intersection of innovative, sustainable biotechnology matched with the knowledge and development expertise to produce truly game-changing advances towards improving overall well-being. Over the last half-century, KCSA has built a vast network in both the media and investment communities that we will leverage in order to best demonstrate how BYAS' research and science capabilities have the potential to propel the botanical-based health and wellness space forward exponentially."
About Back of the Yards Algae Sciences (BYAS)
Back of the Yards Algae Sciences (www.algaesciences.com) is a leading industrial biotechnology company working on innovative microalgae-based applications in food, agriculture, health and wellness. Focused on sustainability and the circular economy, BYAS produces alternative proteins for plant-based meats, food colorants, biostimulants for indoor, vertical farming and media and sera for cell culture. BYAS R&D includes a cellular agriculture program for the discovery and pre-clinical development of promising mycelial and plant entheogen therapeutics for major mental health challenges including PTSD.
About KCSA Strategic Communications
Now in its 50th year, KCSA Strategic Communications (www.kcsa.com) is a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, media and energy companies. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references.