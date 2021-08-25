ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millions of children will be heading back to school this fall, and according to the CDC, 1 in every 59 children has sensory integration issues due to falling along the autistic scale. In fact it is estimated that as many as 16% of school-aged children suffer from a sensory integration disorder.
"As the father of a child with sensory needs, it's comforting to know that any brand we bring into our home has given as much time and care into their products as I have with our family," says Julian Maha, M.D., founder of KultureCity.
KutureCity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities, has created a special designation for those brands who meet a strict criteria for sensory inclusion and are appropriate for people with autism and sensory integration disorders. The Certified Sensory Inclusive™ designation has only been previously awarded to one company: Puro Sound Labs. Now, KultureCity is adding 2 more to that list: Healthier Home Products and Groove Soaps.
Each of these companies has products that will ease a child's return to school this year, especially when many might be returning to face to face after an extended period of remote learning.
Healthier Home Products by CHOMP specializes in providing safer-for-you cleaning products built to execute their cleaning task in a safe, non-toxic manner. Every single product in their vast array of cleaners (35 and counting) is engineered from the ground up to create a healthier living environment that is ultra gentle for even the most sensitive skin. From their original all-purpose cleaner, which is lab tested 5X less toxic than baby shampoo, to their newly designed laundry packs, which use 42% less water, take 53% less time, 50% less energy, these products can also help reduce your microplastic footprint.
Groove Soaps was started by a dad who wanted a handcrafted, plant-based soap for his daughter who has sensory issues. While all slabs are safe and sensory inclusive, their "Don't Be So Sensitive" slab of soap, in particular, allows for effective cleaning while still being appropriate for sensitive skin, thanks to their premium ultra lathering oil blend.
1 in 6 individuals has a sensory need or an invisible disability. This includes people with PTSD, autism, dementia, strokes, or other conditions and disorders. Parents and families who deal with this on a daily basis can use KultureCity's Certified Sensory Inclusive™ as a way of feeling assured that products will be sensory inclusive for all students returning in the Fall.
ABOUT KULTURECITY: The nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities. Board members include actors Randall Park and Noah Wyle, and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins among others.
