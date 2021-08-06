NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than a year of online learning, most students will finally return to school this fall and parents are looking for ways to keep them safe and healthy. Health-E Commerce, parent brand of online marketplaces FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com, announced today its Top 10 back-to-school healthcare products that are eligible for purchase with a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA). In addition to educating parents about using these accounts to help protect the health of their young ones, Health-E Commerce will also partner with the Children's Health Fund to deliver a series of free, online educational wellness events for parents.
According to the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual survey, back-to-school spending is expected to reach upwards of $37.1 billion this year, with families planning to spend an average of $848.90 on K-12 students, almost $152 more than pre-pandemic. By using an FSA or HSA, millions of consumers can save up to 30% on essential expenses for a healthy school year.
"Returning to school after such an extended period of remote learning is sure to be nerve-wracking for students and their parents. Health-E Commerce hopes to help relieve that stress by offering a supportive, always-on shopping experience for parents and delivering the brands and products their families depend on," said Rida Wong, president of Health-E Commerce. "This year, we've taken our commitment to supporting account holders a step further with free educational content from a trusted name in childhood well-being, the Children's Health Fund."
Whether shopping for a kindergarten student or sending a young adult off to college, parents can use their FSA or HSA funds toward products that help protect the well-being of children throughout the year:
1. AllerMates Medicine & EpiPen Case Carrier. Some allergies can be life threatening. Store epinephrine auto-injectors in this stylish, insulated case from AllerMates. Equipped with space for necessary medications, one extra ice pack, and a thermometer, this carrier gives parents peace of mind that comes with knowing their child will not be without this life-saving medication when away from home.
2. Caring Mill® Kid's First Aid Kit 125pc. Be prepared for any situation with bandages, alcohol-prep kits, gauze, and more in this first-aid kit. Parents can feel even better about purchasing this product, because a portion of sales benefit the Children's Health Fund. Stickers are included for the brave little ones.
3. Children's Claritin Chewables. Over-the-counter medications are now FSA- and HSA-eligible thanks to the 2020 CARES Act, which makes it easier than ever to provide 24-hour relief of allergy symptoms like runny nose or itchy eyes.
4. AllerMates Children's Allergy Alert Bracelet. Make sure caretakers are aware of your child's needs with this fun, colorful allergy bracelet. Bracelets are available in options for single or multiple allergies like bee stings, tree nuts, or penicillin, and for conditions like asthma and autism.
5. Dr. Shultz Neroli Hand Sanitizer, 2 oz. Eliminate potentially harmful germs with this easy-to-use, on-the-go hand sanitizer infused with essential oils to keep hands soft.
6. Coppertone Kids Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 50, .46 oz. Outdoor gym class can mean time in the sun. Protect young skin from sun damage year round by making it easy for kids to apply sunscreen while on the go or in a hurry with this dermatologist-tested sunscreen stick for all ages.
7. TheraPearl Sports Pack, 1 ea. Microwave or freeze this pain relief essential to relieve sore muscles, sprains, swelling, and more. For very young children, check out TheraPearl Pals. These colorful, kid-sized animal friends bring calm and comfort in the shape of a pig, panda, frog, or puppy.
8. Look Optic Abbey Blue-Light Reading Glasses. Even without daily Zoom classes, students will still have plenty of screen time as they participate in classes or complete homework assignments. Shield young eyes from harmful light and keep students feeling fresh with blue-light reading glasses. Available in a variety of colors and power.
9. Aura Revive Deep Muscle and Joint Pain Relieving Massage Gun with Heat Therapy. For athletes, this massage gun is the ultimate recovery tool, with state-of-the-art heat percussion and eight interchangeable nodes. Heal sore muscles and knots three times faster than a normal massage, so your athletes can get back in action.
10. Mighty Patch Original. Starting the school year with clear skin is an A+ move. Shrink whiteheads overnight with this natural, fluid-absorbing gel pad and wake up with visibly clearer skin, just in time for the first day of school.
In addition to helping parents consider their FSA and HSA dollars for these valuable back-to-school health items, Health-E Commerce is partnering with the Children's Health Fund to host daily virtual workshops for kids and parents. All sessions are free and open to the public. They will take place August 9-13 and include topics like healthy cooking, financial basics, meditation, and movement classes for dance and yoga. For details and to register for these events, visit: https://fsastore.com/back-to-school-event-schedule.html.
###
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent company of FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeserved, a family of brands that serve the 70+ million consumers with pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company has also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the company's brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the IRS-approved list of eligible medical expenses like over-the-counter medications, feminine care products, sunscreen, and breast pumps.
Media Contact
Babara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, barbara@taborpr.com
SOURCE Health-E Commerce