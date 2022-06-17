Funding will support Bactana's development of novel microbiome-related products to enhance feed efficiency while also improving the safety of food products derived from animals
FARMINGTON, Conn., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bactana, a company isolating novel postbiotics to treat diabetes and other diseases while also developing products to reduce the use of antibiotics in livestock production, today announced it has been awarded a prestigious grant from the USDA/SBIR to support a large-scale trial and in vitro assays under both academic and on-farm conditions. This non-dilutive funding will allow Bactana to advance its novel products to reduce antibiotic use in poultry production, prevent Salmonella contamination into the food supply, and allow more cost-efficient and sustainable poultry production. This is the second SBIR grant awarded to Bactana in 2022.
"This USDA/SBIR grant, on the heels of our NSF SBIR Phase I award announced earlier this year, is a testament to Bactana's innovative technology and postbiotic discovery platform," said John Kallassy, CEO of Bactana Corp. "Provided the successful outcome of our objectives under both grants, we intend to file for both Phase II awards in early 2023, which could generate up to $2.5 million in additional, non-dilutive funding."
Since 2017, Bactana's research efforts have focused on discovering and formulating monoclonal microbes that improve metabolic function, which lead to more efficient livestock production, inflammation reduction, and treatment and prevention of prediabetes and diabetes in pets and potentially humans. Bactana's patented product portfolio consists of technology relating to beneficial anaerobic bacteria (probiotics) and their expressed peptides and metabolites (postbiotics) from F. prausnitzii, an important commensal bacteria present in human and animal microbiomes.
About Bactana:
Bactana is a global development stage company at the forefront of identifying and isolating molecules expressed from commensal anaerobic bacteria found in an animal's microbiome. Bactana develops therapies for pets to treat metabolic conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, and other diseases while also developing sustainable products to reduce the use of antibiotics and natural resources during livestock production.
For more information, please visit http://www.bactana.com or contact info@bactana.com (203-599-0133, ext. 11)
About the USDA SBIR Program:
The USDA SBIR program focuses on transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial potential and/or societal benefit. Unlike fundamental research, the USDA SBIR program supports small businesses in the creation of innovative, disruptive technologies and enables the application of research advancements from conception into the market. The program stimulates technological innovations in the private sector and strengthens the role of federal research and development in support of small businesses.
For more information, visit https://www.nifa.usda.gov/grants
