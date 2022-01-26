FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bactana Corp, a company isolating novel postbiotics to treat diabetes and other diseases while also developing products to reduce the use of antibiotics in livestock production, today announced that they have signed a distribution agreement with France-based ArcaNatura SAS to launch Bactana's first commercial product, PawsniTM Glucose Control.
ArcaNatura is one of the largest providers of pet supplements to French veterinary clinics and is the exclusive distributor for several of the country's best selling brands, including Dasuquin®, Cosequin®, and Denamarin®.
"Pawsni Glucose Control is one of the most innovative new pet products I have seen in years," said Serge Martinod, DVM, PhD., ArcaNatura's CSO. "We are excited to support Bactana's first European product launch."
FPZ-100, Bactana's patent pending active ingredient in Pawsni Glucose Control, has been shown to significantly reduce diabetic and prediabetic blood markers in multiple placebo-controlled mouse trials without causing undesirable hypoglycemic side effects. Bactana is developing a complete line of Pawsni branded products that all utilize the scientifically tested benefits of FPZ-100 to improve the lives of companion animals.
"ArcaNatura's years of experience developing and selling innovative natural solutions that support complex pet ailments makes them the ideal partner for Bactana as we prepare to launch our first product throughout the world" said John Kallassy, Bactana's CEO.
About Bactana:
Bactana is a global development stage company at the forefront of identifying and isolating therapeutically significant molecules expressed from commensal anaerobic microbes to deliver safe and effective therapies for pets and to provide sustainable solutions for livestock. For more information, please contact info@bactana.com.
About ArcaNatura:
Created by French veterinary surgeons, ArcaNatura SAS offers new methods of managing companion animal pathologies by utilizing a multimodal approach that includes reinforcement of disease prevention. ArcaNatura focuses on reducing or eliminating adverse side effects by providing natural products that decrease the reliance of synthetic drugs. Their mission is to increase the quality of life of animals and provide convenience and satisfaction to those who care for them.
