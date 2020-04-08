STATESVILLE, N.C., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Sport Group, a leading provider of performance athletic apparel, announced today that initial sales of its Badger Performance Activity Masks has now generated over $14,000 in net proceeds, all of which is being donated to the All Clear Foundation; a 501c3 organization dedicated to improving the life expectancy and wellbeing of all First Responders.
"We are inspired by, and deeply appreciative of the sacrifice made by First Responders to help keep all Americans safe," said John Anton, Founder Sport Group CEO. "Our initial donation to the All Clear Foundation reflects a remarkable response from people across the country, which we expect to grow and fuel continued donations. With the CDC now recommending that everyone wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, we are actively ramping up production volume as every sale triggers a donation to the foundation."
Having already pivoted part of its manufacturing facilities to join in the effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19, Founder Sport is leveraging its cutting and sewing capabilities in both Statesville, NC and Managua, Nicaragua to produce performance activity masks, available in a wide range of colors. These masks are designed to provide additional protection for active individuals who must make an essential outing to the grocery store or public location.
"On behalf of First Responders in communities throughout our country, we are truly grateful for this commitment made by Founder Sport Group," said Janell Farr, President, All Clear Foundation. "These funds will help provide much-needed support for first responders and their families."
While not a replacement for medical-grade face masks, these performance activity masks are engineered to serve as an additional barrier to the outside environment. Each mask features performance micro-polyester and spandex fabrics for a snug fit around the nose and mouth, and all net proceeds from sales of these masks will continue to be donated directly to All Clear Foundation in support of First Responders and their families.
"We also sincerely appreciate all those who are supporting our First Responders through the purchase of these personal activity masks," added Farr. "Together, we will all get through this."
Performance activity masks are available for purchase online now at www.FounderSport.com.
About the All Clear Foundation: The All Clear Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501c3 focused on aggregating critical resources to improve the life expectancy and wellbeing of First Responders and their families. www.AllClearFoundation.org
About Founder Sport Group: Founder Sport Group features category-leading sportswear brands that include Badger Sport, Alleson Athletic, Garb Athletics, and ProSphere. From the field to the stands, and at every practice along the way, Founder Sport Group makes quality apparel accessible to all at the speed of sport. www.FounderSport.com
