All Islands Reopen to International Travel; Visitors Must Present Negative Test and Complete an Electronic Health Visa
NASSAU, Bahamas, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is preparing for Phase 2 reopening, July 1, which allows for the resumption of international travel.
All travellers visiting The Bahamas beginning July 1, must:
- Present a COVID-19 RT-PCR Negative (Swab) Test. Those arriving between July 1-7 must present results less than ten (10) days old. Those arriving after July 7 must present results less than seven (7) days old. Select individuals will not be required to provide a test:
- Children under two (2)
- Children between 3-10, if state or county of residence does not administer tests under that age. Parent or guardian must provide proof of testing restriction upon arrival.
- Private pilots who do not deplane.
- Bahamian citizens, residents and homeowners returning to The Bahamas from English speaking CARICOM countries.
- Bahamian citizens and legal residents returning from countries where they cannot obtain a test. Proof of their inability to receive a test must be presented upon arrival and traveller will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
- Bahamian citizens and legal residents returning after less than 72 hours; however they will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
- Quarantine times may be reduced if the traveller opts to take a test, at their own expense, and receives a negative result.
- Complete an electronic Health Visa prior to departure at travel.gov.bs where they will upload their test results and provide contact information crucial for contact tracing purposes. An automated response will be provided which must be presented upon arrival.
- Adhere to temperature screenings at airports and seaports and wear a face mask in any situation where it is necessary to enforce physical distancing guidelines, such as entering and transiting air and sea terminals, navigating security, customs, and at baggage claim.
- For most travelers no quarantine will be required upon arrival. However those who show symptoms may be transferred to an area away from other passengers for further evaluation.
Hotels and vacation rentals, including Airbnb and HomeAway, will also open to guests. Domestic and International airlines are permitted to resume service. Travellers should check with airlines directly for details on recommencement of service and any protocols for travel. For more information, or to view the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan, please visit: www.bahamas.com/travelupdates.
