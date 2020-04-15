HOUSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 60 lawyers across multiple offices at Baker Botts L.L.P., a leading international law firm, have teamed together on a pro bono basis to publish a comprehensive COVID-19 Resource Guide that provides an array of information and tools to help individuals around the United States navigate a range of pressing issues created by the pandemic.
The Guide covers a broad variety of topics, such as utility assistance, Medicaid, taxes, fraud/price gouging, shelter-in-place rules, student loans, mental health – and dozens of other subjects of critical importance to individuals. The Guide has been produced digitally to enable updating during these fast-moving circumstances. The Guide, which contains nearly 200 pages of content, can be found on Baker Botts' website here: https://www.bakerbotts.com/insights/publications/2020/april/covid-19-resource-guide-for-individuals.
"The disruption that this pandemic has caused for people in our communities is unprecedented," said Baker Botts Managing Partner John Martin. "We have an obligation to marshal our collective resources to provide individuals with a one-stop source that offers them simple and straightforward resources to address their most immediate concerns."
The Guide, compiled from hundreds of sources, is divided into sections that include Federal, California, New York, Texas and Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas – the locations in which Baker Botts has domestic offices. Links to relevant websites are also included where appropriate.
"At a critical time like this, it is important not to lose sight of those who will be most adversely affected by the upheaval caused by the pandemic," said Keri Brown, Partner-in-Charge of Baker Botts' Corporate Social Responsibility. "We are seeing a range of personal, economic and health-related issues. We hope our Guide will be of help to those in our communities."
