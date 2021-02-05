BALTIMORE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehab & Chiropractic, a leading Chiropractic and Physical Therapy practice, today announced a new office location in the Bowie area of Prince George's County. The new location, 4201 Northview Dr #101, Bowie, MD 20716, will be the company's tenth location around Maryland, and will become home to a growing team of healthcare professionals.
According to CEO, Dr. Marc Gulitz, the expansion has been planned for some time. "Our vision has always been to serve the entire Baltimore Metro area, and then expand throughout the State and Region. We are excited about serving the needs of the Prince George's County community, along with our referring Doctors and partners. We're also committed to expanding our team and creating healthcare jobs throughout Maryland."
Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehab specializes in the care of acute injuries caused by automobile or work related accidents. Adding a new location is a strategic move that will allow them to have a physical presence in the City of Bowie, expanding their patient care and reach to tens of thousands more Maryland residents.
"Given the number of residents, and referring partners in the City of Bowie, and the surrounding communities," says Dr. Gulitz, "we expect this new location to quickly grow in patient visits, and staff. Within six months we believe this new location will be seeing a similar volume to our nine other clinics."
About Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehab & Chiropractic
Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehab & Chiropractic specializes in the rehabilitation of acute musculoskeletal injuries, such as those commonly experienced in auto accidents and work related injuries. Our healthcare providers work alongside primary care physicians, pain management physicians, physical therapists, orthopedists, and neurologists to manage care, and provide positive outcomes for patients. Founded in 2012, Mid-Atlantic Spinal Rehab & Chiropractic is one of the fastest growing practices in the Region. For more information visit the website at http://www.midatlanticspinalrehab.com
