SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As business owners and professionals grapple with the current pandemic crisis, Bankers Healthcare Group, a leading provider of financial solutions for healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fund-Ex Solutions Group, a non-bank SBA lender, are actively lending.
"We commend the healthcare practitioners and other professionals who are working long hours to help those in need and protect our communities," said Al Crawford, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. "We want to provide the financing to help individuals and business owners through this crisis and give them peace of mind, so they can focus on what matters most. Both companies are working extended hours, and are focused on bringing solutions to clients, fast and hassle-free."
To help borrowers during an already difficult time, BHG is offering no payments for 60 days on all new commercial and consumer loans. BHG's no-touch lending program enables borrowers to apply for and secure funds without ever leaving their home; the process can be completed online and over the phone, with approval in 24 hours and funding in as few as three days.
FSG is one of just 14 non-bank lenders in the country, offering SBA 7(a) loans to assist small business owners. FSG is prepared to participate in the upcoming government-backed Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) and other financial assistance programs. The PPP program was created to provide capital to impacted small businesses to meet ongoing expenses for payroll and other obligations. Businesses with less than 500 employees, sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed individuals are eligible.
Together, BHG and FSG are actively supporting healthcare practitioners, highly skilled professionals, and small business owners throughout the country, aiming to fund as fast as possible with any type of loan solution to serve those in need. Both companies are working extended hours, 7-days a week to meet the increased demand for financing.
About Bankers Healthcare Group
Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $5 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Fund-Ex Solutions Group
Fund-Ex Solutions Group is one of 14 non-bank lenders offering the U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) Loan Guarantee Program to small businesses nationwide. By combining flexible solutions, a user-friendly process and the highest level of service, FSG strives to deliver an unmatched financing experience by leveraging technology and data systems to help facilitate applications as quickly as possible to turn a business opportunity into a reality. FSG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Healthcare Group, a leading provider of financial solutions for licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. To learn more about FSG, visit fundexsolutions.com.
