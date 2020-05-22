MADISON, Wis., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global population suddenly thrust into unprecedented levels of isolation, depression, and anxiety, we require creative solutions to reduce stress, boost productivity, and improve innovation. Ironically, at a time when adaptability is most required, our brains are becoming destabilized. In recent years, studies into the science and evolution of the brain have been instrumental in understanding many pathways to quickly optimize brain function for modern times.
Dr. Niraj Nijhawan, a physician practicing in critical care settings in Wisconsin founded Life Ecology Organization (LEO), to address the root of stress, anxiety, and adaptability through educational innovations that have helped thousands of participants. Through a 3-day program now available online, participants learn a series of 'brain hacks' and, regardless of background, report increased resiliency, leadership, clarity of thinking, quality of life, reduced anxiety, and optimism for the future. "The power to quickly stabilize and change your course is within each and every individual based on an unlimited ability to shape different parts of your brain," says Dr. Nijhawan.
LEO is an interactive program that explores how the human brain works and why our brain is not prepared for the challenges of today's world. Dr. Nijhawan explains that "Our Lower Brain, designed for our survival, dominants our day to day life. LEO teaches how to become more Higher Brain dominant resulting in greater focus, awareness, psychological stability, joy, connection, and capacity for all types of innovation."
"We are excited to have been selected by LEO to deliver this incredible program online in response to both the increased stress people are experiencing, as well as to leverage our remote learning capabilities," says Michael Beird, Co-Founder of BankersHub and BankerCollege. "The exciting thing about this program is that you can learn how to unleash your own power to identify and conquer the mentality that has been holding you back, and you can take that knowledge with you and apply to all aspects of your life," adds Mr. Beird.
BankersHub, through BankerCollege, delivers over 400 annual webinars, on-demand certification training and live-streaming of events to multiple industries including the financial services industry. To learn more about the LEO Program and how to enroll in the next series of classes beginning June 8, visit www.bankercollege.com for more information.
