OMAHA, Neb., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Medical Systems, a next generation healthcare services delivery and technology company, today announces its expansion of the Telehealth Aid Program for Hospitals (TAP4H). The philanthropic initiative that enables optimal care for isolation patients in hospitals, while protecting staff, will become available to 1,000 rooms nationwide (previously 100) at no cost for 90 days to qualifying hospitals. As the company prepares to scale the initiative, Banyan's philanthropic investments can total up to $10 million.
The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis requires hospitals to look for new and creative solutions to treat patients without physical visits at the bedside. Hospital staff is still committed to providing the best care possible to infected patients all while protecting themselves from the risk of getting sick. Doing this, when there is a shortage of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) coupled with a deficit of nursing staff, makes patient care a taxing and risky situation.
By adding Banyan virtual care technology and services in the hospital room for isolation patients, the staff can reduce its PPE usage by at least 50%. Many of the routine bedside visits do not require a "lay-of-hands" by the medical staff. Several patient care tasks can be provided virtually through Banyan's telemedicine solution in coordination by both the hospital staff onsite and Banyan's remote digital hospital professionals.
While telemedicine is abundant and has been growing at over 19% in 2019 (source: Business Insider), this trend is going to accelerate rapidly given the current realization of its necessity. In the telemedicine space, Banyan considers itself the only provider who has successfully virtualized nursing and other forms of medical care inside the hospital and the acute space for over 10 years.
While prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have always utilized Banyan's solution due to its compelling ROI around staff efficiencies and improved patient outcomes, currently their needs are much more immediate and critical. "The front-lines of fighting the COVID-19 epidemic is happening at the hospitals," said Cindy Koppen, Chief Nursing Officer, Banyan Medical Systems. "Our virtual healthcare team, in combination with our technology platform, can save lives and facilitate better care when patients are in isolation."
Some of the benefits of Banyan's TAP4H initiative include protecting hospital staff from getting sick; providing improved 24/7 observation; reduction of PPE needs by staff; ability to better meet patient care demands by complementing the local staff with remote professionals; and more accurate documentation and billing of patient care activities.
"Our partnership with Banyan has been tremendous. We had an urgent need to care for isolation patients. They took immediate action, without any cost to us, nor any strings attached, their team enabled 30 rooms within 4 days with their virtual platform. We now have a total of 117 Banyan enabled rooms. It is saving us PPE, staff pressure, ensures better care and protects our providers from infection. Thank you Banyan!" said Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, McLaren Northern Michigan.
Through the expanded TAP4H initiative, Banyan is offering its platform to hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients or suspected cases to 50 times more patient rooms than initially planned. Through this program, participating facilities can provide the best care for their patients with the use of Banyan's solution, including virtual medical staff (Banyan Sync™), high-fidelity two-way video communication capabilities (Banyan Bridge™), healthcare-specific task coordination software (Banyan Enterprise Workflow Manager™), staff workstations, nurse-call technology, and its expert consultants and technical support.
"After announcing our TAP4H initiative, we quickly realized we needed find a way to meet overwhelming demand. We worked diligently to secure all the resources to expand our ability to help a lot more hospitals suffering to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we are now accepting all U.S.-based hospitals on a first-come-first serve basis and are able to get them up and running in as quickly as 10 days," said Tony Buda, Founder and CEO, Banyan Medical Systems.
Banyan also announces its newest telemedicine mobile platform which allows hospitals in-combination with Banyan Sync's™ virtual team to provide care post-hospital stay to patients at home. During the current environment where discharge may need to happen sooner than in normal circumstance, ensuring the patients continue to be monitored and educated at home ensures better outcomes while reducing hospital re-admissions.
Banyan, the leader in acute care telemedicine, is responding to the COVID-19 crisis by providing critical hospital telemedicine capabilities at no cost through the TAP4H initiative, and expanding services beyond this at cost for a limited time. For more information, call 402-926-0431 or email anthony@banyanmed.com.
About Banyan Medical Systems
Banyan Medical Systems is a next generation care delivery services and technology company focused on improving patient outcomes and lowering the cost of healthcare for hospitals nationwide. Banyan currently enables over one-third of the nation's healthcare systems with technology that integrates systems across the enterprise, combined with high-fidelity two-way communication that harmoniously joins local hospital staff with virtual medical professionals to provide the best patient care, at the point of need, wherever it is required; thus driving up efficiency and improving patient health and satisfaction.
Media Liaison Contact
Jamie Szwiec
Email: jamie@stir-communications.com
Mobile: 954-647-0052