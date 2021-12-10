SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the launch of its brand, BareOrganics on Sam'sClub.com, the e-commerce chain of membership-only retail warehouses, furthering availability and access to health-conscious customers.
The launch supports BareOrganics' core mission to make healthy living more attainable with products that can easily be incorporated into various daily routines. BareOrganics products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, gluten free and have a pleasing taste. All packaging is recyclable and the powder tubs are BPA free and microwave safe.
"BareOrganics is a leader in health and wellness nutrition, offering USDA Organic superfood products to support wholesome habits and incorporate them into everyday life," says Renee Niles, EVP Sales. "We know consumers continue to crave and purchase whole, healthful foods and supplements, which is why BareOrganics is thrilled to be featured on a platform that has the ability to reach so many nationwide."
Made exclusively for Sam'sClub.com, consumers can shop for and purchase the following "BareOrganics Club Packs" of superfood products, to support an active lifestyle:
- BareOrganics On-the-Go Immunity Superfood Drink Mix (Organic, 24ct), $19.88
This superfood blend supports your immune system to fight against colds and other bugs with powerful immune boosters like elderberry with naturally occurring antioxidants, echinacea and vitamin C. The powder blends easily into smoothies and hot or cold water.
- BareOrganics On-the-Go Sleep Superfood Drink Mix (Organic, 24ct), $19.88
A delicious blend of herbs believed to support restful sleep, including valerian, passionflower, and chamomile. BareOrganics' delicious blend is crafted to help promote sleep and ensure consumers awake each morning feeling their absolute best. It mixes easily into hot or cold water.
- BareOrganics BEET ROOT POWDER (Raw Organic, 8oz) – 2pk, $33.98
Beet Root (Beta vulgaris) has been historically cultivated for its culinary and medicinal properties. Betalains are the phytonutrients that give the root its vibrant red pigment that can also be used as a natural dye. Beets deliver betaines, which help support energy and performance, and can add earthy flavor to foods and drinks, to taste. Try adding this wholefood superfood into smoothies, as a natural sweetener in recipes or a delicious drink blended with hot or cold water.
- BareOrganics ASHWAGANDHA ROOT POWDER (Raw Organic, 8oz) – 2pk, $39.88
Ashwagandha is a coveted herb in Ayurveda, a system of traditional, natural healing with origins in India. The root is the most beneficial part of this small shrub and is well known for its energizing properties, coining the name, "Indian Ginseng." Ashwagandha has been identified as having adaptogenic properties, which are thought to be able to support the body's natural response to stress. BareOrganics' Ashwagandha Root Powder provides 20x the natural herb vs. the leading competitor and is sugar free.
- BareOrganics IRISH MOSS POWDER (Raw Organic, 8oz) – 2pk, $39.88
Irish sea moss grows in cold, Irish waters and is commonly used as a vegan thickening agent in recipes such as smoothies and desserts. Organic Irish SeaMoss is known by many names – pearl moss and carrageen – but its reputation as an overall health promoter and natural immunity booster is well-known. Minimally processed, BareOrganics' Irish Sea Moss Powder contains most of the minerals widely considered building blocks of the body.
- BareOrganics MARINE SUPER GREENS BLEND POWDER With Kelp, Chlorella, & Spirulina (Raw Organic, 8oz) – 2pk, $39.88
Marine Greens offers the best of the sea with organic kelp, chlorella and spirulina. These super greens are species of microalgae or seaweed that help to support overall vitality and natural immunity and are particularly delicious additions for those looking to diversify the types of greens in their diet.
More About BareOrganics
BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods. As more and more consumers dabble with whole foods, BareOrganics sources the highest-quality ingredients from around the world to provide consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.
More About WR Group
Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio includes 19 award-winning brands with over 1000 products, which we distribute throughout the United States and more than 50 countries worldwide.
WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders and juices, aromatherapy, beauty, pet care, baby care, oral care and overall personal wellness categories. These brands; including BareOrganics and Foligain, have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.
