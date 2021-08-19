HOLLAND, Mich. and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 17, 2021, Holland Hospital Bariatric Services began providing consulting, bariatric surgeries and follow-up appointments to patients of Holland and the lakeshore community. Holland Hospital offers bariatric services in partnership with Grand Health Partners (GHP), a Grand Rapids-based practice of weight-loss experts and highly skilled surgeons, who will perform bariatric surgeries at Holland Hospital.
"Holland Hospital is fortunate to partner with Grand Health Partners and provide bariatric services to our community," said Patti VanDort, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Holland Hospital. "Grand Health Partners has specialized options that bring excellent results and change patients' lives."
Bariatric surgeons Drs. Randal Baker and Jeremy Bushman work with a multidisciplinary team of experts to provide proven weight-loss solutions including minimally invasive bariatric surgery at Holland Hospital.
"We are excited to partner with the Holland Hospital system and the many care providers who work closely with them," said Dr. Jeremy Bushman. "Providing comprehensive medical and surgical weight loss options to the patients served by Holland Hospital helps us serve our mission of transforming lives. This new partnership provides greater access for patients seeking weight loss options and all of the subsequent health benefits."
Together, Grand Health Partners and Holland Hospital offer nutrition, exercise, behavioral health and surgical support to those who may need to lose weight—and gain more from life. For more information on weight loss and Holland Hospital Bariatric Services, or to watch a weight loss seminar online, visit hollandhospital.org/bariatric, or call Grand Health Partners at (616) 344-1800.
About Holland Hospital
Holland Hospital, located in Holland, MI, is a nationally recognized leader in quality and value, with advanced technology and extraordinary patient satisfaction. The hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, multiple convenient locations and ready access to primary care physicians and experienced specialists. Holland Hospital is among the region's lowest cost providers—delivering exceptional value and outstanding patient experience. Holland Hospital is among 14% of hospitals in the nation to earn the top CMS 5-Star rating and one of the few to consistently achieve the 5-Star rating since it was introduced in 2008. Holland Hospital's workplace culture of excellence is recognized as a Best & Brightest Places to Work. For over a century, the hospital's mission has been to continually improve the health of the communities we serve in the spirit of hope, compassion, respect and dignity. For more information, visit hollandhospital.org.
About Grand Health Partners
Grand Health Partners believes that people who succeed in making their lives healthier are happier. They fulfill this mission by providing comprehensive and life-long support to patients in need of surgical and non-surgical weight loss. Grand Health Partners programs are led by a group of bariatric physicians who have a passion for providing excellent patient care. They provide coaching for dietary, behavioral, and exercise habits while patients are monitored by licensed bariatric physicians. Because they understand that genetic, social, cultural, and emotional factors lead to obesity, our patients are properly supported and equipped throughout their weight loss journey. Contact Grand Health Partners at info@grandhealthpartners.com or (616) 956-6100 to learn how they can help you be happier and healthier in 2021.
