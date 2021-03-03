SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading medical research publisher and nonprofit PLOS has published a new study that shows the safety and efficacy of bariatric surgery for patients with obesity and severe type 2 diabetes.
Although there is a wide consensus in the global medical community about the benefits of weight loss surgery in reducing diabetes symptoms, but there has been some uncertainty about whether the surgery is safe and effective for patients with more severe symptoms who require insulin treatment.
Diabetes Resolution Impact
The study establishes that bariatric surgery can dramatically reduce or resolve the symptoms of type 2 diabetes in obesity patients, enabling many patients to completely stop their medications. Previous smaller studies have indicated that patients with highly advanced diabetes who are insulin-dependent may not achieve disease reversal with bariatric surgery.
However, the current extensive research study shows that even patients with severe diabetes who need a daily dose of insulin injections will benefit from weight loss surgery for their disease alleviation. Moreover, the patient healthcare costs over the years are likely to substantially decrease because of the reduced expenditure on diabetes oral medications and injections.
Research Findings and Methodology
Researchers analyzed comprehensive clinical data of patients who were suffering from obesity and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes who underwent weight loss surgery between 2009 and 2017. The data was obtained from the NBSR (National Bariatric Surgical Registry) in the UK.
According to the researchers, the most important finding of the clinical study was that within one year after their bariatric surgery, many patients were able to achieve insulin cessation. Researchers also determined specific benefits to the patients in terms of improved quality of life and reduced economic costs of their medical care over the next five years.
Efficacy of Gastric Sleeve vs. Gastric Bypass
The research study focused on the one-year post-surgery outcomes of 1,847 patients. Sixty-seven percent of the patients (two-thirds) no longer needed insulin treatment for diabetes after one year, and the rates continued to sustain over the next four years.
Insulin cessation rate for patients who underwent gastric bypass surgery was 71.7%, while the rate for vertical sleeve gastrectomy (VSG) was 64.5%. Researchers determined that because of the reduced costs of diabetes complications and improved health benefits, patients on average were able to save significantly more than what they had originally spent on their bariatric surgery.
Enhanced Longevity and Better Health
The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that diabetics are at a higher risk of complications that may arise from acute viral infections. The Covid-19 related mortality rate of these patients has been higher according to many studies conducted in different countries.
Clearly, full resolution or significant reduction of severe diabetes symptoms through gastric sleeve or gastric bypass surgery can have life-saving benefits for many patients who are struggling with obesity-related type 2 diabetes.
Safe and Affordable Bariatric Surgery Options
Many patients are reluctant to choose bariatric surgery in the US or Canada because of the prohibitively high costs of treatment. Fortunately, thousands of patients are now undergoing safe and advanced gastric bypass and gastric sleeve surgery in Mexico every year at a fraction of the cost compared to their home country.
It is important to evaluate all treatment options in consultation with a qualified and experienced bariatric surgeon. Patients should also review gastric bypass and gastric sleeve before and after photos to gain a clearer understanding of the potential results and form realistic expectations. For the eligible candidates, bariatric surgery in Mexico can provide life-altering benefits.
