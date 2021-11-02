NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bastion Health, the first-ever comprehensive app-based telehealth platform for men's health launches, specializing in reproductive and prostate health, providing quick and convenient access to urologists and men's health specialists. Bastion aims to normalize the conversation surrounding men's health and offers a way for men to proactively take control of their health from the comfort of their own home with convenient consultations, diagnostic testing, assessments, clinical treatment plans, and on-demand educational content from Mayo Clinic and Harvard Health, through the Bastion Health AI-powered app. With studies showing a 50% reduction in sperm count over the last 40 years, along with 50% of men having prostate issues after the age of 45, men's health has become a rapidly growing public health issue.
Bastion offers consumer reproductive and prostate telehealth packages starting at $100 and $75, respectively, which includes a 30-minute consultation with a nurse practitioner specializing in men's health. Men's health educational content curated and customized from the Mayo Clinic, as well as Harvard Health specifically for Bastion patients, will also be provided in the initial consultation package and will cover topics such as lifestyle, wellness, and nutrition. A deeper clinical assessment, diagnostic testing, and treatment plans with a Bastion Health specialist in urology and reproductive health will be offered initially in the state of Florida and will roll out nationally to include all 50 states in 2022. Proprietary at-home semen analysis diagnostic testing kits will be offered in 2022.
"Men's healthcare is underserved, behind the times and an upgrade is long overdue," says Reza Amin, CEO and founder of Bastion Health. " With our comprehensive platform, we provide an accessible and affordable way for men to proactively take care of their health from the comfort of home and start normalizing the conversation surrounding men's health."
Bastion Health was founded in 2020 by Reza Amin with $2.2M in seed funding through the Werth Family Investment Associates.
For more information on Bastion Health, visit http://www.getbastion.com.
About Bastion Health
Bastion Health is the first-ever comprehensive app-based telehealth platform for men's health specializing in reproductive and prostate health, offering quick and convenient access to urologists and men's health specialists. Bastion aims to normalize the conversation surrounding men's health and offers a way for men to proactively take control of their health from the comfort of their own home with convenient consultations, diagnostic testing, assessments, clinical treatment plans, and on-demand educational content, available through the Bastion Health AI-powered app. Bastion Health was founded by Reza Amin and is based in Farmington, CT.
Media Contact
Stacy Callahan, Astonish Media Group, 1 9179721101, stacy@astonishmediagroup.com
SOURCE Bastion Health