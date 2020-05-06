KENMORE, Wash. and SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are dealing with increased stress, attempting to practice self-care, and struggling to maintain healthy relationships with family, friends, and/or work colleagues. With isolation, fear, and financial worries hampering the ability for people to seek help, organizations are stepping up to help. Bastyr University, a leading university in the natural health arts and sciences, is offering free wellness coaching services to local communities in the states of Washington and California only.
The wellness coaching visits support people in achieving specific goals in their personal wellness. Goals may include:
- Dealing with stress related to COVID-19 changes
- Enhancing mindfulness practices
- Creating healthy self-care practices while staying home
- Improving relationships and social connection.
Please note that Wellness Coaching sessions do not treat mental health disorders/illnesses or provide mental health counseling.
Bastyr Center for Natural Health and Bastyr University Clinics are suited to provide wellness coaching as a short-term service via online video sessions. Sessions are 45-minutes long and typically meet once each week for no more than 10 weeks. A Bastyr clinical faculty member oversees the wellness coaching sessions and supervises the student coaches. Supervisors may refer for mental health counseling services if that is deemed most appropriate.
Bastyr is a nonprofit, private university offering graduate and undergraduate degrees, with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, the University has two campuses, one in Kenmore, Washington, and a campus in San Diego, California. Bastyr's international faculty teaches the natural health sciences with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit, and nature. A pioneer in natural medicine since its inception, Bastyr continues to be at the forefront in developing the model for 21st-century medicine. For more information on the wellness coaching visits, please visit our teaching clinic websites, BastyrCenter.org, and BastyrClinic.org.