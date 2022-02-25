NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Market Share in Western Africa is expected to increase by USD 7.72 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.46%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Stationary:
The battery market share growth in Western Africa by the stationary segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high demand for stationary batteries for industrial and telecom applications owing to the need for power storage and an uninterrupted electricity supply will drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Mobile
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Battery Market in Western Africa includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Distribution and logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Aftermarket and service
- Innovation
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (stationary and mobile) and Geography (Nigeria, Ghana, and Rest of Western Africa)
- Key Companies- EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Forgo Battery Co Ltd., Franerix Solutions Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Ibeto Group, and Toshiba Corp. among others
- Driver- Shift of the automotive industry toward EV to drive the market
- Challenge- Declining cost of lithium-ion batteries to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The battery market in Western Africa is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.
- EnerSys- The company offers Extreme series batteries, Extreme series Atex batteries, Cylcon batteries.
- Forgo Battery Co Ltd.- The company offers battery such as Auto Adamant Deep Cycle Battery 200AH.
- GS Yuasa Corp.- The company offers automotive and motorcycle batteries, traction batteries, industrial batteries, lithium ion batteries.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
- Battery Market in Western Africa Driver:
- Shift of the automotive industry toward EV:
Stringent regulations are imposed, which ensure compliance with the Paris Agreement on climate change. EVs are considered a green solution for the decarbonization of the transportation sector. On average, EVs release half the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) released by conventional vehicles. HEVs combine the advantages of both gasoline engines and electric motors. Thus, the sale of EVs has been increasing steadily since the past decade. To promote their sales further, governments of several countries such as Nigeria are framing objectives and offering incentives in the form of monetary and non-monetary benefits. This will result in increased confidence among manufacturers and other stakeholders in future policy frameworks and fuel investment mobilization. Such factors will support the market growth in the coming years.
- Battery Market in Western Africa Challenge:
- Declining cost of lithium-ion batteries:
One of the key challenges to the battery market growth in Western Africa is the declining cost of lithium-ion batteries owing to improvements in production scale and manufacturing efficiency. For instance, Tesla, US-based energy storage and the automotive company aims to bring down the cost of Li-ion batteries to USD 100 per kWh with the commissioning of its Gigafactory. Companies are enhancing Li-ion batteries in every conceivable way, which will lead to a year-by-year reduction in the cost of these batteries. The product offerings of vendors manufacturing lithium-ion batteries are becoming more competitive with substitute technologies such as lead-acid batteries and Ni-MH batteries. Such factors can hinder the profitability of the battery market manufacturers in West Africa during the forecast period.
Battery Market in Western Africa Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 7.72 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.03
Regional analysis
Nigeria, Ghana, and Rest of Western Africa
Performing market contribution
Western Africa at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Forgo Battery Co Ltd., Franerix Solutions Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Ibeto Group, and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Renewable electricity
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.3 Distribution and logistics
2.2.4 Marketing and sales
2.2.5 Aftermarket and service
2.2.6 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Western Africa - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Western Africa market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Stationary
- Mobile
Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
5.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Stationary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
7.3 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Ghana - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Ghana - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Ghana - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Rest of Western Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Rest of Western Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Rest of Western Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Shift of automotive industry toward EV
8.1.2 Rising demand for smart devices
8.1.3 Increasing inclusion of renewables in energy mix
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Declining cost of lithium-ion battery
8.2.2 Demand-supply gap of battery components
8.2.3 Stringent regulations for lead-acid batteries
Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing number of microgrid installations
8.3.2 Rising inclusion of renewables in the energy mix
8.3.3 Integration of 3D printing technology
9. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 33: Vendor Landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 34: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 35: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 36: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 EnerSys
Exhibit 38: EnerSys - Overview
Exhibit 39: EnerSys - Business segments
Enersys - Key news
Exhibit 40: EnerSys - Key offerings
Exhibit 48: EnerSys - Segment focus
10.4 Exide Industries Ltd.
Exhibit 41: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 42: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 43: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 44: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
10.5 Forgo Battery Co Ltd.
Exhibit 45: Forgo Battery Co Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 46: Forgo Battery Co Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 47: Forgo Battery Co Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 Franerix Solutions Ltd.
Exhibit 48: Franerix Solutions Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Franerix Solutions Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: Franerix Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
10.7 GS Yuasa Corp.
Exhibit 51: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 52: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 53: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc
Exhibit 55: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
Exhibit 56: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
10.9 Panasonic Corp.
Exhibit 59: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
Exhibit 63: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 64: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
Exhibit 65: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
10.11 The Ibeto Group
Exhibit 67: The Ibeto Group - Overview
Exhibit 68: The Ibeto Group - Product and service
Exhibit 69: The Ibeto Group - Key offerings
10.12 Toshiba Corp.
Exhibit 70: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 75: Research Methodology
Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 77: Information sources
