LAVAL, QC, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences.
Sam Eldessouky, executive vice president and chief financial officer; William Woodfield, senior vice president and treasurer; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan European High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Sept. 9, 2021 and the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer; Sam Eldessouky, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference 2021 on Sept. 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Live webcasts and audio archives of the September 13 and October 4 events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2021.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
