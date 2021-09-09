SAN DIEGO, Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay Area Clinical Associates (BACA), a leading provider of mental health services to children, youth and families across California, has officially opened their first clinic in San Diego. To accommodate rapid growth and to bring evidence-based mental health services to youth, this expansion positions BACA as the leader in mental healthcare for youth on the West Coast.
"Our San Diego clinic is now accepting requests for new patients," said Thomas Tarshis MD, MPH, Executive Director and Founder of BACA. "San Diego is an amazing city with a vibrant community and we are thrilled to call San Diego home to our first Southern California location. We have recruited some of the best mental health clinicians from all over the country to launch our newest site!"
BACA has tapped Tyler Morrison, MD, MAS to lead the expansion to Southern California. Morrison trained in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at University of California San Diego, and in Adult Psychiatry at University of California San Francisco. He previously held positions at the National Cancer Institute of the NIH, the San Diego VA Medical Center, and San Francisco General Hospital.
Dr. Morrison stated, "The mental health care needs of kids, teens, and families in San Diego has long exceeded available resources, causing months-long waitlists. This was true even before the pandemic, and is particularly true now. We plan to help meet this need and ease the burdens of local families."
BACA offers highly integrated care with a multidisciplinary treatment team of psychiatrists and psychotherapists. For youth & adolescents under age 26 that struggle with depression and anxiety, they have developed a series of specialized Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs) and outpatient service programs.
BACA's new San Diego clinic is located at 2837 Presidio Drive, San Diego 92110 and can be reached by phone at 619-241-2781.
For more information or to get in contact with a Bay Area Clinical Associates representative in your region, contact info@baca.org.
About Bay Area Clinical Associates
Since 2007, BACA's clinicians have provided innovative mental health services to youth and families from across the San Francisco Bay Area. We believe that all youth, regardless of socio-economic status, should have access to gold-standard mental health interventions. As a social justice agency working on behalf of children and families, we strive to cure mental illness in our patients, help them develop healthy habits, and realize their full potential. We currently have offices in San Jose, Berkeley, Menlo Park and San Diego. We are opening additional offices throughout California. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of our services are currently operated via telehealth.
Media Contact
Roya Mason, Bay Area Clinical Associates, +1 (408) 996-7950, rmason@baca.org
SOURCE Bay Area Clinical Associates