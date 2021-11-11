SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco chiropractic and acupuncture clinic Truspine has been helping Bay Area residents achieve better health for half a decade. To celebrate five years of wellness, Truspine is proud to announce that it has expanded the range of services it offers from its newly renovated North Beach-Telegraph Hill location.
To complement its sought-after chiropractic and acupuncture services, Truspine now offers extracorporeal shockwave therapy, or Shockwave Therapy. Using precisely targeted acoustic waves, shockwave therapy stimulates exactly the tissues responsible for chronic pain and poor circulation. It provides significant relief from chronic conditions such as bursitis, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and plantar fasciitis.
Truspine now also provides a cutting-edge Laser Therapy to enhance the healing of damaged tissue and the production of cortisol, improve circulation, and reduce inflammation and pain. Each painless treatment takes less than 15 minutes, and is appropriate both for new conditions, like those arising from athletic activity, and chronic ones.
The new systems represent a new chapter for Truspine, which built its reputation on therapies that rely more on tradition than technology. Furthermore, the clinic recently welcomed celebrated sports acupuncturist Jeffrey Callinan to its team of experienced professionals to help facilitate the recommendation of the new therapies.
But as it happens, shockwave therapy and laser therapy are perfect in keeping with Truspine's philosophy: encouraging the body's natural healing capacity to bring about optimal health. As Clinic Director Supreet Shah puts it, "The human body is a marvelous creation, and it is our job to keep it fit and happy to ensure that we live out our best life."
To learn how the Truspine team can help you reduce pain, regain mobility, and achieve new levels of wellness, please contact the clinic at 415-421-1115 or visit them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and at their website at https://www.truspinesf.com/.
