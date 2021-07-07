WALPOLE, Mass., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past 18 years, Mass Sport & Spine has provided exceptional care to patients in Foxboro, Walpole, Westwood, and Wrentham with clinical expertise in sports medicine, post-op care, joint and spine mobilization, dry needling, and muscle energy techniques. Mass Sport & Spine and Bay State Physical Therapy have tremendous alignment of core values, placing exceptional patient experience and evidenced-based patient care at core their organizations.
Tom and Eileen Murphy, PT, owners of Mass Sport & Spine, join the Bay State PT team with Eileen serving as Managing Partner of these four locations and Tom providing critical business development support. "We are thrilled to partner with Bay State Physical Therapy to better serve all patients in our communities, and we're excited about the expanded resources that Bay State will bring to our clinics and team," shares Eileen.
"This partnership is extremely exciting for our organization. Tom and Eileen have developed an incredible culture and team, and we're excited to welcome them to the Bay State Physical Therapy family. Moreover, this partnership expands our ability to provide high quality care throughout Massachusetts and enhances the breadth of our access network," adds Dr. Steve Windwer, founder, and CEO of Bay State Physical Therapy. "Eileen and Tom have done a fantastic job establishing Mass Sport & Spine as a leader in care, and we are fortunate to have them joining our team."
In addition, Bay State PT's sister company, MCR Chiropractic will also offer chiropractic services at the Walpole, Westwood, and Wrentham offices. To schedule an appointment or learn more about the services, please call 508-668-8900.
About Bay State Physical Therapy
Bay State Physical Therapy ("Bay State"), headquartered in Braintree, MA is a leading provider of physical therapy and chiropractic services throughout New England. Bay State's mission is to be devoted to the health and wellbeing of our patients by offering exceptional, innovative rehabilitation services, to restore each individual's maximal function with integrity and compassion. Bay State supports its partners and affiliates by investing in the resources, operating expertise, and systems to allow therapists to focus on the patient and the provision of clinical care.
