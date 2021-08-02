BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay State Physical Therapy-Chestnut Hill is located within the Chestnut Hill Medical Center building, at 25 Boylston Street. This location is led by Clinic Manager, Katelyn Degnan, DPT, CSCS who most recently was the Clinical Manager at Bay State PT- Foxboro. Kate specializes in treating a wide variety of patient populations including pediatrics, geriatrics and breast cancer survivors. She is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and enjoys rehabilitating athletes and working to reduce their risk for future injury. "I am excited for this new adventure! I look forward to working with our awesome team to grow our clinic and provide our patients with exceptional care. I love Chestnut Hill and the area surrounding our clinic, and I'm eager to provide our services to the community," Kate shares.
Bay State Physical Therapy-North Andover is led by Cheryl Boudreau, MSPT, OMT, Managing Partner of Bay State PT-Danvers, Methuen and North Andover. The Bay State PT-North Andover office is conveniently located at 103 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845 (unit 114 in the Burton's Plaza). Cheryl and her team serve patients with a wide variety of conditions including arthritis, back & sciatica, balance & gait disorders, wrist & hand pain, chronic pain conditions, motor vehicle accidents, work-related injuries, and much more. Cheryl adds, "Opening in North Andover is something I have wanted to do for a long while, and I am so happy to finally be able to bring top-quality Bay State PT services to the North Andover community."
These new locations enable us to continue our mission of offering exceptional, innovative rehabilitation services, while striving to restore our patient's' health with integrity and compassion in our communities.
"The Chestnut Hill and North Andover locations further extend our reach in the Greater Boston area, increasing our ability to provide care to those who live or work in the communities we serve. We are thrilled to have Kate Degnan, leading the team at Chestnut Hill, and we know that Cheryl is a proven leader who will be a terrific addition to the North Andover community," adds Steve Windwer, Founder and CEO of Bay State Physical Therapy.
About Bay State Physical Therapy
Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Bay State Physical Therapy is a leading provider of physical therapy and chiropractic services throughout New England. Bay State Physical Therapy's mission is to be devoted to the health and wellbeing of our patients by offering exceptional, innovative rehabilitation services, to restore each individual's maximal function with integrity and compassion. Bay State Physical Therapy supports its partners and affiliates by investing in the resources, operating expertise, and systems to allow therapists to focus on the patient and the provision of clinical care.
