DRACUT, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay State Physical Therapy has opened a new clinic in Dracut, MA, improving patient access to clinically leading care in the Merrimack Valley region of Massachusetts. Dracut will continue the Bay State Physical Therapy mission to offer exceptional, innovative rehabilitation services, striving to restore each patient's health with integrity and compassion.
Leading the Dracut office will be Robert Melino, PT, MSPT, FAAOMPT, Managing Partner of Bay State PT Lowell, Tewksbury, and now Dracut as well. Rob takes a function-oriented approach to care and is committed to patient involvement throughout their care plan. Rob's guidance and leadership empowers patients to be active participants in their rehabilitation and health and wellness journey.
"We are thrilled to announce a new Bay State Physical Therapy clinic opening in the Merrimack Valley region of Massachusetts. This new location extends our services to more patients and provide them with access to the high quality, individualized care that we are widely known for" adds Steve Windwer, Founder and CEO of Bay State Physical Therapy.
Bay State Physical Therapy-Dracut is open Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment, offering a flexible schedule to accommodate those who may need morning or evening appointments, with the location in-network for most insurances offered throughout Massachusetts. To make an appointment call 978-955-9448 or email, dracut@baystatept.com.
About Bay State Physical Therapy
Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Bay State Physical Therapy is a leading provider of physical therapy and chiropractic services throughout New England. Bay State Physical Therapy's mission is to be devoted to the health and wellbeing of our patients by offering exceptional, innovative rehabilitation services, to restore everyone's maximal function with integrity and compassion. Bay State Physical Therapy supports its partners and affiliates by investing in the resources, operating expertise, and systems to allow therapists to focus on the patient and the provision of clinical care.
