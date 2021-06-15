HOUSTON and SEATTLE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baylor College of Medicine and Vera Whole Health today announced the launch of a new primary care benefit for Baylor employees at the flagship Vera Whole Health Care Center to open in Houston.
Baylor selected the Vera advanced primary care model to drive positive health outcomes, and high engagement and satisfaction, at a reduced total cost of care. A network of five Vera Whole Health Care Centers staffed by Baylor Medicine physicians is planned for the greater Houston metropolitan area to serve employers in the region by 2023.
The first and largest-of-its-kind Vera Care Center will open mid-July in the heart of the Texas Medical Center with a capacity to serve 40,000 employees.
"We are excited about this collaboration, primarily because it will provide direct value to our employees. In addition, this creates a mechanism for companies around the region to offer a unique benefit to their employees: convenient, high-touch care delivered by Baylor physicians who will be members of the clinically-integrated Vera care team," said Dr. James T. McDeavitt, executive vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine.
Care teams in Vera Whole Health Care Centers have the ability to deliver population health on a one-to-one basis. Better access, either virtually or in-person, longer visits, wrap-around care coordination, robust informatics and integrated health coaching undergird Vera's proven ability to reduce costly urgent, specialty and emergency care. In this collaboration, Vera will be able to leverage the high-value network of Baylor Medicine specialists.
"Baylor College of Medicine is the most highly respected health organization in the world and we're thrilled they chose us to provide care to their employees," said Ryan Schmid, CEO of Vera Whole Health. "With the ability to leverage our Baylor partnership to provide the best advanced primary care to Houston employers, we have a unique opportunity to transform the health ecosystem."
By reallocating their benefit investment around the Vera advanced primary care model, Houston-area employers will have the opportunity to improve primary care access for their workforces, improve health outcomes, and contain escalating costs.
About Vera Whole Health
Vera Whole Health is leading the critical shift to value-based care across the United States. Vera is the only care model with the capability to deliver whole system health to a diverse patient population from a single care center. The Vera model is uniquely designed to help people achieve optimum social, psychological, and physical well-being – an outcome that's neither probable nor affordable within the current sick-care system. Vera is the only primary care organization to receive two validations from the Validation Institute for population health outcomes and cost management. Join the health revolution at http://www.verawholehealth.com.
About Baylor Medicine
Baylor Medicine is the primary multidisciplinary clinical practice of Baylor College of Medicine and includes all clinical and administrative activities based in Baylor ambulatory care locations and activities supporting Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center. Baylor Medicine patients have access to world-class healthcare in more than 30 specialties and hundreds of clinical trials, all backed by the legacy of Baylor College of Medicine. By offering the latest treatments, innovations, and therapies, Baylor Medicine has a steadfast dedication to improving patient care and outcomes. Baylor College of Medicine is recognized as a health sciences university known for excellence in education, research and patient care. It is ranked 22nd among medical schools for research and 17th for primary care by U.S. News & World Report.
