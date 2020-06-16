HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global pandemic, Baylor Genetics, a pioneer of genetic testing and precision medicine, launched its official test for COVID-19.
"For over 40 years, Baylor Genetics has focused on improving people's lives by creating innovative tests. I can confidently state that innovation continues to be our focus, even during a pandemic," said Kengo Takishima, President and Chief Executive Officer for Baylor Genetics. "From genetics to now, infectious diseases – I'm proud to announce the launch of our COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) RT-PCR test."
While its main focus has been genetic testing of inherited disorders and cancer, Baylor Genetics responded to the pandemic by launching an accessible test that would help prevent the spread of the disease. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the methodology Baylor Genetics uses for its COVID-19 test is the principle standard for detecting if an individual is infected with the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.
"At Baylor Genetics, we're committed to improving healthcare globally – no matter if that involves testing for genetic disorders or testing for infectious diseases. With our state-of-the art molecular processes, the launch of our COVID-19 test is poised to help thousands determine if they are infected with SARS-CoV-2," said Christine Eng, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer for Baylor Genetics. "Our goal is to give patients fast and reliable results, so they can receive the treatment they need early on and flatten the spread of the infection in their communities."
The launch of this test will be the company's first diagnostic test for infectious diseases. The intended use for its COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) RT-PCR test is for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in respiratory specimens collected. This test is for individuals who meet appropriate COVID-19 clinical, epidemiological, and/or surveillance criteria.
The turnaround time for healthcare providers and patients to access their test results ranges from 24-48 hours. In addition, the accepted sample types include nasal, nasopharyngeal, or oropharyngeal swabs. The presence or absence of viral RNA is a marker for infection with the virus, however, it cannot predict the severity of infection or the course of the disease. Tailored testing solutions are also available for companies and agencies that are looking to offer employer-sponsored testing.
"We are excited to focus our innovation efforts on fighting this deadly virus and restoring our communities back to normal," said Eng. "This test has the potential to help families locally in our home city, Houston, Texas, and wherever it is needed, even on a global level."
To learn more about Baylor Genetics' test for COVID-19, visit https://www.baylorgenetics.com/covid-19-testing/.
