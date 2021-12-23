LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services recently completed the acquisition of Riverwood Group, LLC, a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) company that has been providing, for more than 15 years, the highest levels of care for those struggling with opioid use disorder. Their Opioid Treatment Programs (OTP) provide treatment for opioid addiction with methadone supported by substance use counseling and wrap-around treatment services. The staff of all 13 programs in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota will continue their dedicated work under BayMark's experienced leadership team.
BayMark OTPs across the country provide medically-supervised, medication-assisted treatment utilizing methadone, buprenorphine and long-acting naltrexone supported by counseling and other psychosocial services. Those services include addiction education, relapse prevention, in-house lab testing, coordinated care for pregnant women and linkages to critical community resources. Our mission to foster wellness, longevity and socially responsible behavior for the patients we serve is shared by the Riverwood Group.
David K. White, Ph.D., Chief Executive Office of BayMark Health Services noted, "BayMark has decades of experience in treating the disease of addiction and looks to work with organizations who share our foundation of quality care and compassion. We look forward to working with the exceptional Riverwood staff who have made their patients the priority as COVID-19 changed the landscape of treatment while opioid use and other drug use increased across the country."
This acquisition has expanded BayMark's OTP footprint into 4 new states, expanding our already well-established role as the North American leader in Addiction Treatment with 100 OTPs and over 300 total addiction treatment facilities across the continent. BayMark's continuum of substance use disorder care also includes outpatient, office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) programs, residential treatment programs, PHP, IOP, sober living and both hospital-based and outpatient detoxification services. All BayMark programs offer in-house or referral-based counseling services and other psychosocial interventions to support recovery.
For more information about Riverwood or BayMark, visit: BayMark.com or MethadoneTreatmentCenter.com.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to 70,000+ patients in recovery across more than 300 treatment facilities in 35 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
