LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppleGate Recovery, a BayMark Health Services company, announced the acquisition of East West Family Care, an office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) program in Southeast Nashville, TN. Known for providing comprehensive patient care, East West Family Care provides buprenorphine and Suboxone® medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and counseling in a physician's office setting. AppleGate will continue to offer the comprehensive MAT and supportive services that patients have grown to expect over the past 10 years.
AppleGate Recovery now operates 44 programs across 12 states, including now 8 programs in Tennessee, delivering outpatient treatment with buprenorphine and buprenorphine compounds such as the well-known brands Suboxone®, Bunavail® and ZubSolv®. The AppleGate program provides a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan that addresses physical withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings to achieve long-term recovery and restore hope into the lives of our patients.
Michael Saul, Division President for AppleGate Recovery, noted, "BayMark, through our AppleGate Recovery service brand, has focused the last two years on improving access to treatment across the state of Tennessee. In 2020, more than 600 Davidson County residents died of drug overdoses which was twice as many as the previous year. Within the 37217 zip code, where the new AppleGate is located, deaths increased 83% year over year. It is our mission to do all we can to improve access to live saving opioid addiction treatment in these challenging times and ensure these devastating numbers do not continue to rise."
In addition to medication-assisted recovery services and counseling, AppleGate Recovery provides case management services, as well as collaborative treatment during pregnancy. Patients have access to medical providers, counselors and staff who can link them with the resources they may need to rebuild their lives and ensure that their overall health is the number one priority.
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to 70,000+ patients in recovery across more than 300 treatment facilities in 35 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
